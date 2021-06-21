Cohen & Haydu Chiropractic Clinic providing for patients for 21 years

KINGSTON — After 21 years in business together, and a whole slew of awards on his wall, Dr. Aaron Haydu had a pretty simple theory as to how he and his partner, Dr. Richard Cohen, have maintained a level of success and support from their patients.

“We just try to go above and beyond what other practices offer,” said Haydu, of the Cohen & Haydu Chiropractic Clinic on the corner of Market Street and Welles Avenue in Kingston. “When our patients come in here, we’re going to give them the best care possible. … We’re going to treat them like family.”

The partnership between Haydu and Cohen dates back to the turn of the century, when Haydu was just finishing his schooling at the New York Chiropractic College (where he graduated with honors) while Cohen had already been a practicing chiropractor for a number of years.

“I knew him [Cohen] a little bit before I came in to practice,” Haydu said. “When I got done with school, I gave him a call and he brought me on. … I’ve been with him for 21 years now.”

While Cohen had been the owner of the practice when Haydu came aboard, the two essentially switched roles 13 years ago when Haydu bought the clinic and became its owner, while Cohen was able to focus more on his chiropractics and his patients.

No matter which physician filled which role, it’s clear that the duo has learned a lot, and benefited a lot, from working alongside one another.

“He’s [Cohen] a good friend of mine, but he’s also an incredible mentor,” Haydu said. “He’s incredibly good at what he does, and to this day I’m still bouncing ideas and questions off him.”

While some of Haydu’s schooling did take place in New York, he’s a valley native through and through: born in Plains and now residing in Dallas with his wife and two children, he attended Bishop Hoban High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Scranton.

So when the chance came to come home and get to work with Dr. Cohen, it was a no-brainer.

“I could’ve went out of state and gone wherever, but my family is here,” Haydu said. “I wanted to be by my family.”

Through the years, Cohen & Haydu have remained busy: Haydu estimates that the clinic treats roughly 15,000 patients through the course of a year.

Between Cohen, Haydu and Dr. Mikayla Klym, who just came aboard the team a few months ago after completing her schooling (also at the New York Chiropractic College), the group covers a lot of different specialties and techniques that combine to give their patients a very wide and varied list of services and treatments.

“We have numerous techniques and credentials that no one else has in the area,” Haydu said. “

“We all have our areas of expertise…we all know each other’s techniques enough to cover one another if need be, but we all have our unique areas, as well.”

The addition of Klym has been a huge boost to the practice, helping with patient overflow and adding her own areas of expertise to the practice.

“We knew her from when she was in school, she would come down here and shadow us,” Haydu said of Klym. “We started to get really busy these last few years and needed a third doctor…when she graduated, we called her and she came on and she’s been here for two months now.”

The clinic also plays a key role in the King’s College athletic training program, assisting Monarch athletes with various injuries and helping them stay healthy and on the field.

According to Haydu, it was this aspect of the field, the chance to get into sports medicine and be able to assist athletes in their training and rehabilitation, that played a big role in leading him into chiropractics in the first place.

“I really wanted to get into healthcare and helping people, and then I saw the work chiropractors were doing with athletes and in the sports medicine world,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of that, and when I learned about and saw it, I told myself that I had to do that.”

Over the course of the last year, the clinic took its lumps, much like any number of other businesses around the country, when the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

“Yeah, it was rough for the first couple of months,” Haydu said. “We had to split our visits apart, ultra-sanitize everything…it’s tough, esepcially in such a close-contact setting like this one.”

Masks are still required in the clinic’s waiting room, and the team of physicians will likely be wearing masks for the forseeable future based on guidance from the CDC.

One thing working in Cohen & Haydu’s favor during the pandemic was the fact that, as a medical office, sanitation and sterling hygiene were already the norm.

“We’ve just tripled everything, sanitation-wise,” Haydu said.

While things may have slowed down for a little while, the gradual reopening of the country has aided Cohen & Haydu Chiropractic in getting back into the swing of things.

Even late on a Friday afternoon, the clinic’s waiting room had a few regular patients streaming in and out — masked and socially distant, of course.

They just keep coming back — as evidenced by the eight straight Best of the Times Leader awards that Cohen & Haydu have racked up since the awards’ inception.

And while, ideally, Cohen and Haydu’s patients don’t need to make repeated stops at the office, the team is more than happy to help everyone who walks through their doors.

“You could have a long day and be tired at the end of it, but you’ve helped so many people feel better and improve their lives,” Haydu said. “And it’s not always just the athlete who scored the winning goal, it could be the grandmother who wants to pick up her grandkids.

“Having the satisfaction of knowing they could do that because we’ve helped them has been wonderful for us.”