Longtime stylist set to open her own salon in Kingston

Lamont Wilson and Josephina DeRosa are seen inside Bella Hair Creations on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. ‘This is a full-service salon. We’re going to have three other hair stylists and a nail technician,’ DeRosa said.

KINGSTON — The middle of a pandemic might seem like a difficult time to start a new business.

For Josephina DeRosa and Lamont Wilson, there was no better time, with the economic impact of COVID-19 giving them a reason to act.

“That’s actually what pushed me to do this,” said DeRosa, a longtime stylist who is launching Bella Hair Creations with the support of her partner, Wilson. “I had gotten let go from my previous employment. I was there for a long time, managing. I have a lot of management experience.”

“I’ve been a hair stylist for 17 years, and this has always been my dream,” DeRosa said.

“We were going to do it two years ago,” Wilson added.

The timing presented itself. The location did, too.

“Kingston is where we live, we love Kingston, we’re big supporters of other businesses here,” DeRosa said.

She learned there was an opening in a former Mary Taylor’s Hair and Skin Care Center location at 781 Wyoming Ave., next to Cook’s Pharmacy. Taylor passed away last year.

“The Cook’s Pharmacy family own this and they are wonderful,” DeRosa said. “I came in to check out the space. The building is gorgeous, it’s a high-traffic location with plenty of parking, everything that a salon needs to operate successfully. So here we are.”

DeRosa and Wilson have done some remodeling inside, and the space is ready to go. A grand opening is set for Sept. 7, but already DeRosa has taken some walk-ins.

She will be starting the hiring process today.

“This is a full-service salon. We’re going to have three other hair stylists and a nail technician,” DeRosa said.

DeRosa and Wilson both have Garden State roots. Her family moved here from New Jersey and she grew up in Mountain Top; she has lived in Kingston for about nine years. Wilson, meanwhile, moved to the region from New Jersey in 2008.

Wilson said he saw DeRosa’s passion for her work as soon as he met her.

“She loved doing hair,” said Wilson, who is career minded himself: He is enrolled in a truck-driving program at Luzerne County Community College.

“We help each other out,” said Wilson, adding that the couple has five children between them. “That’s my girl and I love her.”

Those who may be interested in job opportunities, or in the salon’s services, can visit https://www.facebook.com/bellahaircreationshairsalon, call 570-763-7684, or email [email protected]