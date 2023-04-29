🔊 Listen to this

Eye Care Specialists and Northeastern Eye Institute have now merged their Dallas and Hazleton offices to better serve their patients, giving “two premiere eye care practices sharing the same location,” officials said.

Northeastern Eye Institute and Eye Care Specialists both work with Vision Innovation Partners, a leading manager of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Dallas

NEI’s Memorial Highway office in Dallas has moved into into a new shared location with Eye Care Specialists at 40 Dallas Shopping Center.

Dr. Melanie DeMichele, OD of Northeastern Eye Institute began seeing patients at the new location on April 3, 2023.

Patients may schedule an appointment with Dr. DeMichele at the Dallas Shopping Center location by calling 570-675-3627 or visiting www.neivision.com.

Hazleton

NEI’s Laurel Mall office has moved into a new shared location with Eye Care Specialists at 789 Airport Road, Suite 105, Hazleton.

Dr. Michael Rymar, OD, of Northeastern Eye Institute began seeing patients at the new location on Airport Road in March.

Patients may schedule an appointment with Dr. Rymar at the Airport Road location by calling 570-455-5498 or visiting www.neivision.com.

Northeastern Eye Institute also has locations throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania: Scranton, Clarks Summit, Forty Fort, Hamlin, Honesdale, Peckville, Montrose, Mountain Top, Pittston, Pocono Summit, Tunkhannock and Wilkes-Barre.