Attorneys Jeffrey A. Yelen and Robert K. West Jr. join the firm

WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys Daniel J. Distasio and Michael J. Kowalski announce that attorney Jeffrey A. Yelen has joined the firm as a partner.

With the addition of Yelen, the firm has been renamed Distasio, Kowalski & Yelen, LLC.

Yelen maintains expertise across a range of sectors, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, social security disability, estates, wills and trusts, real estate, business law and litigation, family law, and criminal law.

“We are delighted to welcome someone with Jeff’s unique skill set and his commitment to the local community as a partner in the firm,” Kowalski said.

“Jeff’s expertise enhances the firm’s capabilities, enabling us to better serve our clients with expanded legal services to meet all of their needs,” Distasio said.

Prior to joining Distasio, Kowalski & Yelen, LLC, Yelen served the legal needs of the community for more than 25 years at the Yelen Law Offices, the firm founded by his father, Sandor Yelen, in 1956.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts from The University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor from Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Attorney Yelen is past president of Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre. He has served on the Penn State Alumni Council Board and Penn State Wilkes-Barre Advisory Board. He resides in Kingston with his wife, Julie, and his two sons, Charlie, and Jack.

West named associate

Attorney Robert K. West Jr. has been named an associate at Distasio, Kowalski & Yelen, LLC. Prior to joining the firm, West was a sole practitioner focusing on a variety of criminal, civil, family law, and estate planning matters. In addition to being licensed in Pennsylvania, he is also licensed in Florida and can assist clients with legal needs in both communities.

West is an arbitrator with the Luzerne County Arbitration Panel. The Mountain Top native earned his Bachelor of Arts from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

“Both Jeff and Rob are sure to be pivotal in the growth and success of our firm, and the superior level of service provided to our clients” said Attorney Kowalski.

Distasio, Kowalski & Yelen LLC is located at 15 Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. The law firm specializes in auto & truck accidents, medical malpractice/medical misdiagnosis, birth injury, personal injury, wrongful death, wills, estates & trusts, workers’ compensation/SSD and general practice areas.