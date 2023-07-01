🔊 Listen to this

FNCB, locally-based since 1910, has announced several staff promotions.

Christina Baker, Banking Officer, Community Office Manager II

Christina Baker has been promoted to Banking Officer, Community Office Manager II where she is responsible for strengthening existing relationships and creating new relationships to grow the Bank’s deposits and loans to increase branch profitability, all while delivering world class customer service.

Miss Baker joined FNCB Bank in July 2021, where she was Personal Banker III and most recently Community Office Manager. Prior to joining the bank, she gained experience as a Universal Banker with Mellon Bank, and as a Head Teller, Retail Branch Assistant, and Loan Officer at Community Bank NA.

She is a graduate of North Pocono High School and has completed Leadership Lackawanna’s Leadership Fundamentals 2.0 program. She resides in Elmhurst Township with her husband Christopher, daughter Victoria, and son Ean.

Debra Burnett, Banking Officer, Human Resources Generalist

Debra Burnett has been promoted to Banking Officer, Human Resources Generalist where she is responsible for coordinating the internal and external staffing process to identify, evaluate, and on-board qualified candidates.

Miss Burnett joined FNCB in 2017 and most recently was a Human Resources Generalist. Prior to joining the bank, she worked for Gentex Corporation and Keystone College.

She is a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School and Keystone College with an associate degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in human resources management. She resides in Carbondale with her husband Richard, and has two children, Nicole and Richard.

Michael Darter, Assistant Vice President, Community Office Manager

Michael Darter has been promoted to Assistant Vice President where he is responsible for strengthening existing relationships and creating new relationships to grow the Bank’s deposits and loans to increase branch profitability, all while delivering world class customer service.

Mr. Darter joined FNCB Bank in 2021, and most recently served as Community Office Manager. Prior to joining the bank, he gained twenty years of management experience in mortgage banking and retail banking with different companies including Santander, Citizens Bank, CitiBank (CitiFinancial), First NLC Financial, and Ameriquest Mortgage.

He is a graduate of Freeport High School (NY). He resides in Drums with his son Jacob.

Paula Kashuba, Banking Officer, Community Office Manager II

Paula Kashuba has been promoted to Banking Officer, Community Office Manager II where she is responsible for strengthening existing relationships and creating new relationships to grow the Bank’s deposits and loans to increase branch profitability, all while delivering world class customer service.

In her time with FNCB Bank, she has worked in Customer Care, served as a Customer Service Representative, a Personal Banker, Assistant Community Office Manager, Community Office Manager, and most recently Banking Officer, Community Office Manager II.

She is a graduate of Old Forge High School and attended Marywood University. She completed the Professional Development Program at FNCB and is a graduate of the Leadership Northeast program. She resides in Pittston with her children Geena, Jaime, and Richie.

Christopher Moshinskie, Banking Officer, Community Office Manager II

Christopher Moshinskie has been promoted to Banking Officer, Community Office Manager II where he is responsible for strengthening existing relationships and creating new relationships to grow the Bank’s deposits and loans to increase branch profitability, all while delivering world class customer service.

In his time with FNCB Bank, Mr. Moshinskie has been an Assistant Community Office Manager, Community Office Manager I, and most recently Community Office Manager II. Prior to joining FNCB, he was a Licensed Banker at Citizens Bank.

He is a graduate of Bay Shore High School (NY) and the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He was awarded a certification in the Foundations in Leadership Program, provided through FNCB. As an active member of the community, he is an assistant coach within the Jessup Youth Sports Association. He resides in Jessup with his wife, Danielle, and children Gianna, Alivia, Logan, and Dominic.

About FNCB Bank

FNCB Bank, locally-based since 1910, continues as one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s premier community banks — offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB remains dedicated to the communities they serve with an on-going mission to make your banking experience simply better. For more information on the BauerFinancial 5-Star rated FNCB, visit www.fncb.com