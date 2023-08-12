🔊 Listen to this

Attorneys at O’Connor Law received recognition from Best Lawyers in the state ofPennsylvania for 2023.

Attorney Michael J. O’Connor is recognized as a Best Lawyer inWorkers’ Compensation Law, and former O’Connor Law Associate Attorney Gerald J. Mullery isrecognized as a Best Lawyer in Personal Injury Litigation. Attorney James O’Connor is listed onBest Lawyers “Ones to Watch” in the practice area of Trusts and Estates.

The process to beselected as a Best Lawyer includes nominations, peer reviews, analyses, and eligibility reviews.

Recognition of Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” awards are given to attorneys who have beenpracticing law for five to nine years.

Michael O’Connor is also included as a “Lawyerof the Year” honoree for Workers’ Compensation Law–Claimants for the Allentown metro area inPennsylvania. This prestigious honor is given by Best Lawyers to acknowledge one attorney in aspecific location and practice area who received the highest votes from his/her peers in a certainyear.

Michael O’Connor, founder of O’Connor Law, has been listed as aPennsylvania Super Lawyer since 2004 and received recognition as a Best Lawyer since 2015.

With an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, Attorney O’Connor is a member ofboth the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association.

Mullery is a former state representative. While practicing law atO’Connor Law, Mullery earned recognition as a Best Lawyer in the practice area ofPersonal Injury Litigation, and he is now the Deputy Secretary of Compensation and Insurance atthe Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Previously, Mullery was named aBest Lawyer in 2021 and 2022.

Attorney James O’Connor has been named a PennsylvaniaRising Star since 2020 and previously received acknowledgement as a Top 40 under 40 Attorneyfor Civil Plaintiff by the National Trial Lawyers, in addition to being included on the “Ones toWatch” awards list by Best Lawyers.