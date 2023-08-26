🔊 Listen to this

Jim Dickson was honored by Metz Culinary Management & Environmental Services with the JCM Founder’s Award. Pictured are, from left: Jeff Metz, Metz CEO; Maureen Metz, Metz excutive vice president; Dickson, Metz senior vice president and JCM Founder’s Award winner; Greg Polk, Metz COO; and Brian Bachman, Metz vice president.

Metz Culinary Management & Environmental Services held its first post-COVID corporate-wide conference in July at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre.

With record-breaking attendance, 375 Metz’s managers, district managers, vice presidents and corporate representatives gathered to deliver numerous awards, including the inaugural JCM Founder’s Award given to Jim Dickson, and participate in an inspirational team building experience.

“Metz’s first conference post-COVID-19 gave us the opportunity to honor our creative, hardworking, dedicated team members in person,” said Greg Polk, chief operating officer for Metz. “We created a new award this year – inspired by our founder John Metz Sr. – called the JCM Founder’s Award, delivered to Jim Dickson, senior vice president at Metz in honor of his decades of exemplary performance.”

Dickson began working in the culinary industry nearly 45-plus years ago as a dishwasher for John C. Metz Sr. Over the years, Dickson has served as account general manager, district manager, vice president and senior vice president for the Metz organization. He has overseen a diversity of departments, including Corporate Dining, K-12, Higher Education, Independent Schools and Aging Programs supported through Metz’s Culinary Centers with centralized food production. His leadership for Metz’s K-12 division has resulted in steady growth for the group for over two decades.

“A true road warrior, Jim has an unrivaled work ethic,” said Polk. “His honesty and forthright style represent Metz’s corporate values in all he does every day.”

Jeff Metz, president and CEO for Metz, and Polk delivered the welcome address that honored the late founder John C. Metz and laid out plans for the remaining part of the year. They were followed by an inspiring, motivational event featuring Brian Biro, one of the nation’s foremost speakers. Having delivered 1,800 presentations around the world over the last 29 years, Brio led the Metz team in a board-breaking exercise, where participants wrote a “break-through goal” on a board and then broke that board with Brio’s guidance.

Metz also honored employees for years of service to the company and delivered Value Awards for team members who display the company’s values through their efforts and dedication to going above and beyond for Metz’s dining partners.

“This conference truly was a time to connect and reset for our Metz leadership,” said Polk. “The three-day event has set the stage for an exciting year to come.”

