I get a lot of calls from people who’ve seen the content I’ve made for other businesses or love the aerial videos I make on 570 Drone, and they want something similar.

It’s great when they know exactly what they want, but surprisingly most of the time they don’t. They know video is important, and super effective. They just don’t know what to talk about.

I’m guilty of this as well!

I run a huge video production company, and for the longest time I had no idea how to market myself. I relied almost exclusively on word-of-mouth and referrals, and to an extent I still do. But over the last couple of years I’ve discovered an open secret that not only makes my own marketing easier, but helps me create amazing content for my clients.

The Content Calendar.

One of the first things I ask a new client coming to me for videos or photos for their social media is: “Do you have a content calendar?” Inevitably the answer is “No,” followed by “What is a content calendar?”

What is a content calendar

A content calendar is the core of any successful marketing strategy. It is a schedule that businesses and content creators use to keep track of what they will share online and plan for future content. Here are a few things usually included in a content calendar:

• Dates

List important dates to publish your content. Holidays, sales, events and other things that may be time sensitive.

For example one of my clients, Jo-Dan Buick GMC has a great service department and in the early fall we publish videos reminding people how important winterizing their car is, snow tires, tune-ups, even making sure your wiper blades are healthy etc.

• Details

The specific about each post, like the topic, title or main ideas you want to convey.

• Status tracking

Lets you know how far along you are on each project. Is it still being planned, in production, being edited or ready to post?

• Target audience

Who is this this content for?

• Platform information:

Where is this content being published? (Newspaper, TV, Radio, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube)

• Format types

Is this going to be a video, photo, graphic, blog, infographic etc.

• Goals

What do you want to achieve with this content? (Brand awareness, engagement, sales etc.)

• Responsible parties

Who’s in charge of creating, editing and posting each piece?

It’s not just about what you publish, but when and how you publish it. A content calendar is a vital tool for ensuring that your messaging is meeting deadlines and aligned with your overall business and marketing strategy. It helps you create a consistent message and tell a story more effectively.

Finally, a content calendar gives you the chance to plan things far in advance and greatly increases the quality of your content.

Let’s face it, time is moving way to fast. How many times has a holiday crept up on you and left you posting a generic text-only “Happy Thanksgiving” or “Merry Christmas” on social because you didn’t have time to craft something unique? We all promise ourselves we’ll do better next year – and now’s your chance!

This week’s homework

Take out your calendar, grab a pencil and paper and write down some important dates.

Focus on low-hanging fruit at first, holidays, business anniversaries etc. Then start thinking of things that are seasonal for your business. Do you have a restaurant that caters? What events happen around the year that people want catered, graduation parties, Super Bowl parties, weddings etc.? When do those events usually happen? Write it all down and start making a content calendar that will guide your marketing strategy!

As always, I’m here to help. You can email me with any questions or comments, I might even answer them right here in this column.

Reach me at [email protected].

