🔊 Listen to this

If you’re a business owner looking for ways to connect with people online you cannot sleep on Facebook reels, Instagram reels, YouTube shorts and yes, even TikTok.

I know about half of you have already started shaking your head an annoyance about even the mention of TikTok, but hear me out, it’s more important than you think for a good video marketing strategy.

You’ve probably noticed how everyone is glued to their phones, watching those short, catchy videos on platforms like TikTok, Facebook Reels, and Instagram Reels. Well, there’s a good reason for that, and it’s something you might want to consider for your business.

TikTok started this whole trend by mixing videos with all sorts of music, making watching content not just a passive activity but something people can interact with and enjoy. Following TikTok’s lead, Facebook and Instagram introduced their own versions called reels followed by YouTube getting in on it with YouTube Shorts.

Basically they are all short videos, around a minute long, where you can share anything from a quick peek behind the scenes of your business to a fun showcase of a new product. It’s kind of like creating a mini-movie where your product or service is the star, and the right soundtrack makes it unforgettable.

This isn’t just about showing off what you sell in a plain, boring way; it’s about telling a story that sticks with people.

The best part? These videos are easy to share and can be discovered by tons of people, not just those who already follow you. This is exactly what happened with Stanley cups last year.

The thermos/outdoor gear manufacturer surged in popularity by embracing TikTok with a mix of influencer collaborations and user generated content that showcased their product to tens of millions of customers with a shockingly low budget.

Why should you care? For starters, it’s a fantastic way to get your business in front of more eyes. People love sharing fun, engaging content, and if your video strikes the right chord, it could be seen by a much larger audience than you’d normally reach. Plus, it’s a cost-effective strategy. You don’t need a big budget to make something that looks great and captures attention.

If you’re thinking of giving this a shot, there are a few things to keep in mind. Know who you’re trying to reach and what they like. Keep your videos short and to the point but also fun and engaging. Research and use hashtags wisely — they’re like breadcrumbs leading people to your content. And show a bit of personality! Let people get a glimpse of what makes your business special.

It’s also a good idea to play around with different types of content to see what works best.

High-quality visuals are key; you want your video to pop. And don’t be shy about promoting your videos across different platforms to get as much mileage out of them as possible.

In short, TikTok, Facebook Reels, and Instagram Reels offer a fresh, dynamic way to showcase your business to the world. They’re about making connections, showing off your brand’s unique vibe, and, most importantly, having a bit of fun along the way. So, why not give it a try and see what happens?

Here are some ways you can get started:

• Identify trending hashtags and challenges on TikTok and Instagram to align your content with what’s currently popular. (Basically – watch some videos on your phone and take notes!)

• Use behind-the-scenes footage to showcase the personality of your business and the people behind it.

• Create how-to videos or tutorials related to your products or services to provide value to your audience.

• Leverage user-generated content by encouraging your customers to share their experiences with your products or services.

• Experiment with different video formats and editing styles to find what resonates best with your audience and reflects your brand’s identity.

I want you to email me with any questions you have! I answer every email. Reach me at [email protected].

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].