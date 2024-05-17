Jefferson and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) signed a definitive agreement on Wednesday to combine, creating a leading integrated care delivery system, including a national research university and an expanded not-for-profit health plan. The unified system will increase access to high-quality and affordable care, clinical research and health plan offerings and address health inequities for urban and rural communities in Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The deal is expected to be completed later this summer, pending final reviews and execution of closing conditions.
Under the terms of the agreement, the systems will integrate clinical care, operations and identity to create a regional system that delivers the highest quality care to those it serves.