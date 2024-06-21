🔊 Listen to this

NEPA Vascular recently announced it is now offering comprehensive vascular care services to the Berwick and Wilkes-Barre communities, bringing advanced medical treatments and cutting-edge technology to the region. Its mission is to provide exceptional care for patients dealing with vascular issues and chronic wounds.

Leading the charge is Dr. John A. Guerriero III, DO RPVI, a vascular specialist and the first in Northeast Pennsylvania to perform Percutaneous Endovascular Arteriovenous Fistula Surgery (endoAVF), according to a news release. This minimally invasive procedure is a significant advancement for patients requiring dialysis access, offering a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional surgical methods.

Beyond dialysis access interventions, NEPA Vascular offers a full range of vascular care services. Among these are treatments for varicose veins. Chronic, non-healing wounds, often associated with conditions like diabetes and venous insufficiency, are another focus of their comprehensive care.

For information or to schedule a consultation, contact NEPA Vascular at 570-616-8589.