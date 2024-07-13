🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services Integrated Health System announced the promotion of James Cooney, HSE, NHA, to the position of senior vice president of Skilled Operations. In his role, James oversees the operations of the system’s skilled nursing facilities, personal care facilities, and continuing care retirement community.

With over 25 years of experience in post-acute care, James brings a wealth of expertise to his position. His innovative approach to oversight and operational management has led his facilities to achieve superior outcomes, earning recognition for Excellence in Long-Term Care by U.S. News and World Report.

James’s extensive knowledge of regulatory affairs and strategic policy insight has also earned him an appointment as a Board Member of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. In this capacity, he advocates for the needs of the more than 5,000 residents and patients served by Allied Services, as well as the broader population of older adults in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Dedicated to modernizing long-term care, James is committed to providing high-quality services in upscale yet comfortable environments, tailored to the individual needs of the aging community. His efforts were recognized in 2020 when he was named one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Top 20 Business Professionals Under 40.

Colleagues commend James for his persistence in staying current with evolving regulations, a quality that greatly benefits his associates and peers across the region and the Commonwealth. His leadership and dedication continue to drive Allied Services toward excellence in health care.