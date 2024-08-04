🔊 Listen to this

There’s a new(ish) trend sweeping through the industry that is surprisingly more accessible than people might think. Despite my initial reservations, I’ve finally come around to embracing it. Living in Northeast Pennsylvania and being one of the most recognized aerial experts in the area, I’ve built a reputation for my expertise. So, when I first noticed the emerging trend of using drones for high-speed video tours of businesses and real estate, I was skeptical. I thought it was a gimmick, but I was clearly wrong.

This emerging trend involves using specialized drones to create dynamic, high-speed video tours that provide a unique perspective on businesses and real estate properties. Initially, I resisted this trend because many of the early examples were of low quality. The footage often seemed choppy and amateurish, which made me question its value. However, it became apparent that audiences didn’t share my concerns about the quality. They were captivated by the fresh, engaging perspectives these drone videos offered.

Things have changed a lot. The cameras used on these drones have gotten better, editing techniques have been developed that make them shine like never before and the overall quality has dramatically improved.

For businesses looking to get into video marketing or to make their current video marketing stand out, these drone videos offer a fantastic opportunity. They can offer a unique and exciting view of a business, capturing the attention of potential customers in a way traditional videos might not. With advancements in drone technology and equipment, it’s now possible to produce these videos safely and with higher quality. Recently, I teamed up with Jesse Hoffman, an accomplished FPV (First-Person View) drone pilot, for a shoot at the Ritz Theatre in Scranton. Working with Jesse was an eye opening experience. I learned a lot about the capabilities of modern drones and the artistry involved in piloting them effectively.

Inspired by this experience, I decided to invest in some of the latest drone equipment. This new gear has allowed me to create similar high-speed video tours, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. These videos have found a surprisingly wide and diverse audience that appreciates the unique perspectives and excitement they bring. There’s something truly amazing about what can be achieved with the right technology and skills. These videos can be a fantastic way to generate excitement and views on social media pages, making them a valuable tool for businesses looking to enhance their online presence.

While I don’t know if this trend will last forever, it’s certainly making waves right now. Utilizing drone videography can significantly improve yourvisibility, and it’s a trend worth considering for any business looking to stand out. However, it’s important to note that creating these videos is not a do-it yourself project. You’ll need to hire a professional who is insured and holds an FAA Part 107 license at a minimum. This ensures that the videos are produced safely and legally.

Of course, I’ll throw my hat in the ring. If you’re interested in creating one of these high-speed drone videos, you should call me. They are exciting, unique, and with very few exceptions, they should drive a lot of traffic to your business. What you do with that traffic is up to your marketing plan, but increased visibility and engagement are generally accepted as positive outcomes.

So while I initially resisted the trend of using drones for high-speed video tours, I’ve come to see their value. The advancements in technology have made it possible to produce high-quality, engaging videos that can offer a unique perspective on businesses and properties. These videos can help generate excitement and drive traffic, making them a valuable tool for modern marketing. So, if you’re looking to stand out and make a lasting impression, consider investing in a professional drone video tour. It’s an exciting trend that, for now, is definitely worth exploring.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].