🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services Integrated Health System recently announced the following new hires, promotions and other accomplishments.

New hires welcomed

Abbie Orloski, PT,joined Allied Services Integrated Health System’s outpatient physical rehabilitation team. Orloski is a native of western Pennsylvania earning her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Slippery Rock University. After graduation, Abbie lived in Florida where she gained valuable experience treating patients living with Parkinson’s disease and those recovering from stroke and brain injuries. Excited to be back in Northeast PA closer to family and friends, Abbie will be treating patients at Allied Services Wilkes-Barre and Scranton outpatient centers.

Tony Howey joined Allied Services Integrated Health System’s admissions team at their Meade Street and Center City Skilled Nursing Centers. With previous experience in medical records, as a certified nurse aide, and in the admissions sector for over 10 years, Howey brings a wealth of experience to his role helping residents and families through what can be a very challenging transition. Howey notes the expression of gratitude from the families he helps is what keeps him engaged and loving his career at Allied Services.

Steve Werner, Certified Therapeutic Musician, joined Allied Services Integrated Health System as an additional music therapist for its Hospice program. Werner started as a volunteer for the health system in 2023 as part of his studies while enrolled in The Music for Healing and Transition Program. Once the practicum portion of his studies was complete, Werner continued on as a volunteer with the hospice program because he noticed the impact the music was having on patients and their families. In his new role, Werner will serve patients and families at the health systems Luzerne County based facilities – primarily the Meade Street Campus and Center City Skilled Nursing.

Clinician earns advanced certification in vestibular rehabilitation

Allied Services’ Kori Wood, DPT, recently earned the Advanced Vestibular Physical Therapist Certification (AVPT) from the University of Pittsburgh. The AVPT Certification is a post-professional certification program for physical therapists who want to become experts in vestibular rehabilitation. Wood completed rigorous coursework and demonstrated clinical competency skills to achieve the advanced certification.

Vestibular rehabilitation is a type of physical therapy commonly used for conditions such as vertigo and labyrinthitis that focuses on improving the relationship between the inner ear, brain, eyes, muscles, and nerves. The therapy can also reduce the risk of falling and improve balance, body strength, and the patient’s ability to stabilize vision.

Wood, who is a Montrose native, joined Allied Services in 2005. She currently treats patients at Allied Services Luger Scranton Rehab Center and has extensive experience in treating balance and vestibular disorders, back and neck pain, and orthopedic injuries and conditions.

Four clinicians earn specialist certification in treating Parkinson’s Disease

Four members of the therapy team at Allied Services Luger Scranton Rehab Center recently earned an advanced certification for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Stacey Williams, PT, DPT, CNDT, Sondra Morgan, PT, DPT, MHA, Dawn Van Horn, PT, MS, and Laurie Griggs, PTA, all earned the PWR!Moves Certification.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurologic disorder. It affects motor planning and cognitive regions in the brain. Recent advances in basic and clinical science research suggest exercise and learning approaches may protect, repair, and optimize function in persons with Parkinson’s disease (PD).

Parkinson Wellness Recovery (PWR!) is an approach that targets the multiple motor, sensory, cognitive, and emotional symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. The PWR!Moves Certification teaches the theory and practice of utilizing dynamic moves during therapy to help patients with Parkinson’s improve fitness, counteract their PD symptoms, and increase their daily activity. PWR!Moves is just one of the treatment protocols provided at Allied Services outpatient rehab centers in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

James Cooney promoted to senior vice president of skilled operations

In his role, James oversees the operations of the system’s skilled nursing facilities, personal care facilities, and continuing care retirement community.

With over 25 years of experience in post-acute care, James brings a wealth of expertise to his position. His innovative approach to oversight and operational management has led his facilities to achieve superior outcomes, earning recognition for Excellence in Long-Term Care by U.S. News and World Report.

James’s extensive knowledge of regulatory affairs and strategic policy insight has also earned him an appointment as a Board Member of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. In this capacity, he advocates for the needs of the more than 5,000 residents and patients served by Allied Services, as well as the broader population of older adults in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Dedicated to modernizing long-term care, James is committed to providing high-quality services in upscale yet comfortable environments, tailored to the individual needs of the aging community. His efforts were recognized in 2020 when he was named one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Top 20 Business Professionals Under 40.