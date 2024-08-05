🔊 Listen to this

A board-certified registered nurse practitioner with an extensive background in health care in Luzerne County is offering a variety of behavioral health services at The Wright Center for Community Health in Wilkes-Barre, 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Barbara L. Hoffman, CRNP, FNP-BC, CNS, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with a minor in psychology from Wilkes University. She also earned a master’s degree as a clinical nurse specialist in psychiatric and mental illness from Wilkes University and a post-master’s degree in family medicine as a nurse practitioner from Misericordia University.

At The Wright Center, Hoffman offers psychiatric evaluations, treatment and medication management to patients 18 and over. She provides treatment for an array of mental health conditions to improve overall mental health and well-being and works closely with therapists and medical providers to provide collaborative care.

Before joining The Wright Center, Hoffman gained extensive experience working in emergency departments at Regional Hospital, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Children’s Behavioral Health Services, Community Counseling Services, Commonwealth Health System and Northeast Counseling Services.

The Wright Center’s community health center in Wilkes-Barre recently unveiled a new behavioral health wing that offers more space for case management, community-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery services, individualized psychotherapy services, and medication-assisted treatment.

The community health center in Wilkes-Barre is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For information about The Wright Center for Community Health’s behavioral health services or to schedule an appointment, visit TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-491-0126.