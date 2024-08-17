🔊 Listen to this

Marshall, Parker & Weber LLC, an elder law and estate planning law firm, has announced that Managing Principal Tammy A. Weber and Principal Matthew J. Parker, have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2025 Edition.

Both Attorney Weber and Attorney Parker were selected in two fields: Elder Law and Trusts and Estates.

“Matt and I are honored to receive this designation and share the recognition with our excellent staff. We are grateful to have a caring team with whom we work to serve our clients,” said Weber.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence. Its lists of recognized lawyers are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation.

Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Marshall, Parker & Weber serve central and northeast Pennsylvania from offices in Williamsport, Jersey Shore, and Plains Township.

It provides expert legal advice that allows individuals to maintain their personal autonomy and financial security during life and to protect and pass on their wealth to their loved ones after death. It provides each of its clients with a unique plan tailored to their goals and circumstances.