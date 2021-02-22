Girl Scouts’ Career Chat series delves into ‘ethical hacking’ and other trending cyber security career paths

HARRISBURG — Did you ever think you could get a job as someone who is paid to hack security systems? What about “ethical hacking” or the “white-hat hacker” practices?

In online security, or cyber security, careers in these fields are in high demand.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) invites you to learn more about these careers in their upcoming free Career Chat series, in which they will delve into the varied options that comprise the cyber security field.

GSHPA’s Career Chat will be held 7 to 8 p.m., March 22, and will specifically highlight the leadership skills and experiences of three women leaders who represent a variety of cyber security options on a national level.

The panel will feature:

Allison Kuronya, IT Consultant, greater Philadelphia area

Hunter Healy, Cybersecurity Analyst at Visa in Austin, Texas.

Ann Higgins, Administrative Vice President, M&T Bank, Buffalo, New York

“Cyber security touches every industry, whether it’s from an employee/employer perspective or with the very consumers who rely on businesses to keep their private information secure,” said Janet Donovan, President and CEO for GSHPA. “It’s also an industry where talent is very much in demand. National labor statistics estimate that cyber security job growth is pacing at 31 percent for the next several years. We are excited to be introducing our Girl Scout members to those who are tapped into this industry.”

To register for the March 22 Career Chat, visithttps://www.gshpa.org/en/events/event-list.html and scroll down to the event.

Contact member services at 800-692-7816 or [email protected] with questions about the March Career Chat or if you are interested in more information on Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania serves more than 13,500 girls across 30 counties in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.