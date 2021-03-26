🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank, locally-based for more than 111 years, recently donated $20,000 through the Pennsylvania Neighborhood Assistance Project Tax Credit Program, to the Scranton-Lackawanna Human Development Agency for their Pre-Kindergarten Center of Excellence project.

FNCB’s donation helped the SLHDA purchase the historic former Holy Rosary School in Scranton. The organization’s goal is to start offering in-person pre-school education services to children of low-income families this fall.

The donation represents part of FNCB’s larger Community Caring initiative. Through outreach programs, donations and an employee volunteer network, FNCB is committed to helping the communities they serve.