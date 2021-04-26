Interim president, professor named to ‘Power 30’ group

East Stroudsburg University Interim President Kenneth Long and associate professor and chair of business management David W. Daniel, are among the “Power 30” individuals in higher education to be honored by Lehigh Valley Business (LVB) on Sunday, April 26. According to Peter Meredith with BridgeTower Media, the parent company of Lehigh Valley Business, the 2021 “Power” honorees were nominated and chosen by the reporters and editors in the LVB newsroom.

“Our goal for our Higher Education Power List was to recognize individuals who hold positions that give them the ability to shape our communities and influence our quality of life in the Greater Lehigh Valley,” said Meredith. “In President Long’s case, we are recognizing the guidance he has brought in what can often be a difficult role after a long career in higher education. Professor Daniel drew our attention because of his dedication to making accounting at ESU fun, high-profile and a real service to the community through volunteer tax assistance.” According to Meredith, the other “Power 30” honorees in higher education will be announced on April 26.

Interim President Long’s career in higher education spans 34 years, with the last eight at ESU. He began serving the University as the vice president of administration and finance in 2013, after serving five years as assistant vice president of administration and finance at Kutztown University. He also worked six months in 2012 as interim vice president for finance and administration at Cheyney University, in a loaned executive capacity. Mr. Long began his service as ESU’s Interim President on July 31, 2020, after the retirement of former President Marcia G. Welsh, Ph.D. He will continue to serve ESU in the Interim President capacity while a national search is conducted for a new University president. Prior to joining the State System, Long held positions at the University of Toledo and Devry University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in math and political science from Drew University in Madison, N.J., and an M.B.A. from Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J.

“I am incredibly proud to be the Interim President at East Stroudsburg University, said Long. “This work has enabled me to broaden my role in the areas of student success, financial acumen, anti-racism and gender equality, and leadership. I truly believe that through collaboration – not only at the State System level but also with colleagues at East Stroudsburg University – our joint efforts enable our institution to provide individuals with access and affordability to educational opportunities and to set them on a pathway to success in their personal and professional lives. There can be no greater professional accomplishment in higher education than that.”

Professor Daniel joined the ESU campus community in 2014 after over 20 years of business experience including entrepreneurship, corporate finance, and public accounting. He became chair of the Department of Business Management in 2020. Professor Daniel directs departmental activities for the majors of accounting, business management, finance and marketing. He has taught 17 different courses across three disciplines, but his teaching emphasis is accounting, where he brings firsthand experience as a CPA into the classroom. He earned his undergraduate degree from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tenn., a master’s degree in business from National University in 2000 and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia in 2005.

“I am humbled and grateful for this honor” said Professor Daniel. “I have endeavored to represent servant leadership, and to be a compassionate leader whose first priority is the long-term success of our business management students. I am part of a wonderful department whose faculty members care about and work tirelessly to give our students a great education. We are fortunate to have the support of our ESU leadership team who also values our faculty and students. It is a truly exceptional environment to be a part of. The greatest reward is seeing the long-term success of our students as they graduate, start careers, and build dreams.”