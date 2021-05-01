Sordoni exhibit to showcase Ray Klimek’s photography

🔊 Listen to this

For his “Carbon’ series, Ray Klimek said, he used a scanner as well as digital cameras.

Ray Klimek, an Exeter native and Wilkes University alum, said he became interested in exploring the Pennsylvania landscape as a site that suggests the landscapes of other planets, or the moon.

For a project he calls ‘Archipelago,’ Ray Klimek “made a map outlining every single culm bank I could find,” eliminated their surroundings and printed the images in way that “looks very ghostly.”

Sure, Ray Klimek used to play on culm banks.

Just ask the artist, who grew up in Exeter, about his childhood and he’ll tell you how he and his friends rode bikes and went sledding, smoked their first cigarettes and even discovered a dead bobcat on the heaps of refuse the mines had left behind.

“The culm banks became playgrounds, where generations of kids played on the corpse of an industry that had sustained and destroyed their ancestors,” he wrote in an essay.

Long after he grew up Klimek retained his fascination with coal and carbon, and he has used his camera to share some of that fascination with others. If you visit Wilkes University’s Sordoni Art Gallery May 4 through July 16, you’ll see some of his photographs in an exhibit titled “Carbon.”

And maybe you’ll think those culm banks resemble Martian landscapes … or lunar landscapes … or whatever your imagination suggests.

“There is a certain ambiguity I like to leave there,” Klimek said.

“I think Ray is taking something we see all the time and making the ordinary extraordinary,” Sordoni director Heather Sincavage said. “That’s what I think is so magical about his work. There’s a level of representation, but also a level of abstraction. He shows us both the micro and macro impact of carbon, and I think it’s fabulous.”

This isn’t the first time Klimek, a 1978 Wilkes grad, has exhibited his art at his alma mater.

“I had a show at Wilkes in 2007,” he said in a telephone interview, explaining that exhibit included photos he’d shot in northeastern Pennsylvania and South Wales which, although they are separated by an ocean, share a seam of coal.

Sections of the 2021 exhibit, as detailed in a news release, will include:

• carbon negatives exposed directly to sunlight;

• images of the sun digitally enlarged as transparencies;

• maps of Wyoming Valley culm banks next to images appropriated from Google Earth, and scanned images of carbon paper that have been cropped to magnify the various folds and flaws of the paper, resembling stark landscapes or clouds depending on the brand and quality of the paper.

After he graduated from Wilkes, Klimek earned a master’s degree in English and American Literature from Rutgers University in 1987. In 2001 he attended the International Center of Photography of New York, and later received his MFA from the Mason Gross School of the Arts. After working at several other college and universities, in recent years he has been teaching at Rutgers and living in New Jersey.

While he’s described himself as a better poet with a camera than with words, Klimek has written an eloquent essay about growing up in what was once coal country, where he would take a shortcut over the culm banks to his summer job as a golf caddy, where he knew that both of his grandfathers had been miners, and where he’d learned a technique for investigating old ventilation shafts.

“If you drop a stone or a piece of coal into a shaft,” he wrote, “you can gauge its depth by counting the seconds before it strikes water.”

But he also saw ever-changing beauty in what some might see as the depressing landscape of “the Black Desert.”

“Its color changes over the course of a day,” he wrote. “Black at first, but only because you expect it to be black. There’s also a sheen of blue, a dominant color that shifts as it registers sunlight and the passing clouds. Bright magenta at one point. Then something approaching green or gray.”

“Against the changing backdrop white birches grow from acidic soil. One pops through the center of an abandoned tire. From the peak of the culm bank hours and cars become miniatures, a tabletop train set where wisps of smoke stream from chimneys and tailpipes …”

The Sordoni Art Gallery staff has planned several events to coincide with the exhibit. Among them:

• at noon on Tuesday, June 8 you can see the Art in Context film screening of “Remote Viewing.” This is the Pennsylvania debut of Klimek’s 32-minute video filmed in Mont Ventoux, France, about the first mountain ever climbed for the sake of the view. Advance registration required; email [email protected]

• At 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, an online event will celebrate the exhibit opening. Klimek will discuss “Carbon” and his early work focusing on the industrial landscapes of Pennsylvania and South Wales. Advance registration required; email [email protected]

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13: Franz Kline Day pop-up, outdoor event. On the birthday of abstract expressionist painter and Wilkes-Barre native Franz Kline, gallery staff will offer a free activity that combines Kline’s painting style with Klimek’s photography process.

• 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26: Art in Your Hands Workshop: Carbon Zen Garden. Join gallery staff to create a carbon zen garden inspired by Klimek’s work. Advance registration required; email [email protected] to reserve a kit.

• 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16: Closing reception, an outdoor event, with refreshments.