Get ready for #570Day, NEPA!

Find your favorite pizza place, walking trail or small business and show it off.

That’s the crux of this newly formed initiative – a collaboration of the Wilkes-Barre Rotary, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visit Luzerne County.

Everyone will be able to celebrate the “570” area simply by using their smartphone creatively. It’s easy.

People, businesses, schools, nonprofits and organizations across NEPA can use #570Day on social media to show what they love about living in the area. Post pictures, videos and stories that highlight the natural beauty, businesses and people that or who make the 570 area so great.

Ideas include your favorite Friday night hangout spot, thanking a special teacher, highlighting your favorite park or sharing the best music venue.

Organizers are confident it’ll take off because, well, who doesn’t love some positivity on a Friday?

I’ll probably utilize my three social media platforms of choice: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. I’m sure Snapchast and Tik Tok will be abuzz with posts, too.

As I’m sure event organizers are as well, I’m hopeful that it adds some positivity to the sometimes controversial world of social media.

I’m already thinking about where I’ll be on Friday, May 7, what I can snap photos of, what I can post and what kind of happy moments I can share.

The 570Day Facebook page has already amassed quite a following (582 people) thus far, and hopefully will only grow as the day gets closer.

On the page, a pointed question is being asked: What will you do to celebrate?

Will you post about your favorite breakfast spot, your best work buddy or something else?

After (or as) you read this today, search 570Day on Facebook, like the page and stay tuned for updates.

There are already photos of majestic mountains, delicious-looking food and happy people just waiting to be seen.

We all need something to look forward to, something to be excited for and something to dream about.

Let the #570Day be just that for you.

When you wake up, it’ll seem just like another day, until you start seeing your Facebook feed, hopefully filled with pleasantries, smiles and beautiful scenes from throughout the Wyoming Valley.

“Especially after the past year, we can all use a little positivity,” my friend Megan Filak, the membership and marketing coordinator at Visit Luzerne County, said in a Times Leader story recently.

She’s right.

We need days where all we see is what’s good around us.

I truly believe moments and days like that are what keep us going, so let’s all look forward to Friday and remember to use the anointed hashtag: #570Day.