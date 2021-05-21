Lauren Telep | Submitted photo

SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church of Olyphant will observe Memorial Day Services at St. Cyril’s Cemetery on Gino Merli Drive in Peckville at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 30.

The Divine Liturgy will take place in the chapel, and it is open to the public, especially everyone who may have a loved one buried at the cemetery.

This takes the place of the Pentecost Divine Liturgy that traditionally took place at the cemetery 50 days after Easter.

Panachyda services will be held to pray for all those buried at St. Cyril’s Cemetery. After that, individual graves will be blessed.