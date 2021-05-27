🔊 Listen to this

Kevin Panko from Northwest Area High School has decided to enlist in the Marines and will be leaving for Parris Island, Port Royal, South Carolina in July. Following recruit training, he hopes to train for a Marine Occupational Specialties job in Motor Transport. Shown from left are, standing: Gareth Henderson, cross-country coach; Todd Culver, track & field coach; Staff Sergeant Abel Casas, Marines; Roy Phillips, track & field coach. Seated: Robert Panko, brother; Heather Panko, mother; Kevin, and James Panko, father.