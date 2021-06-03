Little Theatre’s first live event in 15 months celebrates Star Wars

Thanks to plenty of costumed characters, you’ll find many photo opportunities at the Star Wars event, planned for June 5 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

You’re bound to meet a jawa or two if you attend the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s event on Saturday. May the Arts Be With You!

A ‘speeder bike’ will be on loan from the Children’s Museum of Bloomsburg.

“It’s not wise to upset a Wookiee.”

“Do or do not. There is no try.”

“These are not the droids you are looking for.”

“You’re my only hope.”

If you and your kids know which character said which line (in order they are: Han Solo, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia), congratulations, you sound like Star Wars experts.

But whether you’ve seen the movies many times, just once, or not at all, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre invites fans and families to visit the theatre on Saturday for a day of padawan training and other fun activities.

With a theme of “May the Arts Be With You,” the event offers a chance to build your own light saber, construct some “Princess Leia hair,” pose for photos with characters both heroic and nefarious, check out a “speeder bike” on loan from the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, and learn more about what it means to be a Jedi Knight.

“We love Star Wars, we love to see people smile and we love to help good causes,” said Charissa Piccotti of Pocono Lake, who is a member of the three regional Star Wars cosplay organizations — Garrison Carida of The 501st Legion, The Rebel Legion’s Ghost Base, and the Capital City Jedi Knights — that will add to the intergalactic atmosphere by wearing their costumes.

“The little kids love the hands-on, getting in there and doing the Jedi training,” said Piccotti, who has taken part in many similar events. “What always gets me is the moms and dads who hand their phones to their kids and say ‘take my picture’ (with a costumed character.)

“We have the light and the dark side represented, and they play off each other,” Piccotti said, explaining she expects such characters as storm troopers in their white armor and jawas with glowing eyes visible inside their cowls to mingle with the guests.

“I get to play dress up for the day,” said Piccotti, who has made multiple costumes for herself and expects to dress as Cara Dunn from “The Mandalorian” series, perhaps even bringing “Baby Yoda” with her.

Another costume she has created will be on display, and the event will auction off a chance to have her custom-make a Jedi tunic to fit the winner.

“The events we do are specifically non-profit and charity,” Piccotti said. “We do hospital visits, Make A Wish, and good causes we believe in.”

Little Theatre general manager David Parmelee said everyone is welcome to attend the Star Wars event, especially “folks who don’t come here a lot.”

“We’re going to show them the stage space; a lot of people don’t know what it’s like back there. And Dave Shock, a board member who designs the lighting, will let kids go up to the light board and see there are 20 to 30 different areas you can light.”

The event will also give guests a chance to learn about the 99-year history of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, which is one of the oldest community theaters in the nation, and the chance to win a pass to a future show by completing a theatrical scavenger hunt.

“This is the first live thing we’ve had at the theatre since March,” Parmelee said, remembering ruefully that the March 2020 opening night of the musical “The Wedding Singer” was also the show’s closing night.

“We’re using a one-way path through the theater and stations, and we’re asking that people wear masks as a courtesy,” Parmelee said, adding that Walnut Street, alongside the theater, will be closed to traffic and sheltered with a tent so people can spread out more.

“There are three sets of fire doors on the Walnut Street side and we’ll just leave them open, so there will be more ventilation,” he said.

By the way, Parmelee added, don’t worry about any danger from the light sabers. “They’ll be made from pool noodles, so they won’t be lethal.”

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 at Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The suggested entry donation is $5 per person, or $10 per family. Additional activities and refreshments will be available for purchase.