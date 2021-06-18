Recipe replaces traditional grain with one more veggie

I started out with this array of ingredients, but when I realized the cauliflower yielded 5 cups of finely chopped florets, I doubled the recipe. That meant I needed four cucumbers instead of two. I also needed two lemons to get enough juice for the double batch.

Just before I tossed the ingredients together, I arranged them in a bowl. Clockwise from lower left are halved grape tomatoes, chopped red onions, sliced cucumbers, finely chopped parsley and finely chopped cauliflower. The lemons will provide juice and zest.

After serving that rich and decadent key lime pie last week, I figured the Times Leader taste testers needed something light and oh-so-good-for-us.

This week, in the July 2021 edition of Prevention magazine, I found a recipe for Cauliflower “Tabbouleh,” which seemed like just the thing to cleanse our palates.

If you’ve ever had conventional tabbouleh, perhaps at a Middle Eastern restaurant, you know one ingredient is usually bulgur wheat or couscous. This version calls for finely chopped cauliflower instead of grain — a clever way to increase the veggies in your diet.

“This is very refreshing,” reporter Patrick Kernan said as he tried a sample. “And you don’t always think about food that way; usually a drink is refreshing.”

“It’s a great alternative to potato salad,” said reporter Ed Lewis, who warmed my heart by asking for a second helping.

“I like the onions; I like the tomatoes,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle, who doesn’t recall ever eating tabbouleh before. “It has a nice texture and a very delicious flavor.”

“It’s very good. I can see where you could eat a great deal of this without feeling full,” said editor Roger DuPuis, who was also the fourth or fifth person to describe the dish as refreshing.

I agree; it’s refreshing. And making the “tabbouleh” is easy, especially if you use a food processor to chop the cauliflower and parsley.

After I found a lovely cauliflower at Malacari’s Produce & Deli that happened to yield twice as much finely chopped veggie as I needed for a single batch, I decided to make a double batch of the “tabbouleh,” following the recipe fairly exactly.

Oh, whom am I trying to kid? I used grape tomatoes rather than cherry. All my tomatoes were red rather than mixed colors. And some of my parsley was flat rather than curly.

Also, my cucumbers weren’t Persian, which is a gourmet, mostly seedless variety. Also, I threw in some lemon zest along with the freshly squeezed lemon juice. Also, I added 2 tablespoons of olive oil, to further enhance the flavor.

So, yep, you could say that, once again, I went rogue.

Seriously, if the testimony of the taste testers isn’t enough to convince you to try this dish, you can assure yourself cauliflower is high in antioxidants and other nutrients that fight cancer and also may guard against heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s. And you can also feel virtuous about every other ingredient (except the salt) being plant based.

Cauliflower “Tabbouleh”

(for one batch)

Start by making cauliflower “rice.” In food processor, pulse 12 ounces raw cauliflower florets until very finely chopped (you should have about 2.5 cups.) Transfer to large bowl.

In same food processor bowl, pulse 1 packed cup curly parsley (roughly chopped including stems) until very finely chopped. Add to bowl with cauliflower.

Add 1 cup mixed-color cherry tomatoes, halved; 2 Persian cucumbers, sliced; 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped, and 1/2 teaspoon each ground cumin, kosher salt and pepper.

Toss to combine and adjust seasonings if desired.