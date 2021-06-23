This fudge is just creamy, cool and sinfully sweet

🔊 Listen to this

I put the squares on individual pieces of wax paper for ease of taste testing. Mom used to put the first layer on the plate, cut a piece of circular wax paper to cover it, and do the next layer, until all the fudge was on one grand, multi-tiered server.

Done right, mom’s old family fudge recipe should start to harden almost as soon as you put it in the dish, but don’t be fooled. Unlike many fudges you may buy in stores or sweetshops, this one really needs to be kept in the fridge until eaten, otherwise it gets too soft.

It’s cool, creamy, sinfully sweet, and for me the key ingredient is sentimentality. I haven’t made mom’s peanut butter/marshmallow (and chocolate) fudge for many years, yet it forever remains the reason I started cooking.

It also garnered raves from everyone who sampled it, from newsroom to St. Nicholas Church.

“It’s a dangerous dessert, because you want to keep eating it,” Russ Coolbaugh, from our newspaper production department, said. Well, I always had a hard time stopping once mom set it on a plate in the fridge, so, yeah, for the calorie conscious, dangerous may apply.

“Wow! It’s really good. I like the way all three flavors are intermingled instead of being in ‘stripes’,” court reporter Patrick Kernan commented. Despite the distinctive individual look of the three main ingredients folded into the sugar-butter base, this is not a swirl fudge (I’ve made them, too).

“This is really a test of my diet and willpower, because I could eat the whole tray,” Bill O’Boyle said, reluctantly refraining after a single sample. He also noted how refreshing it can be because it is served cold. “I’ve always had fudge room temperature before, but having it chilled makes it even better.”

Reporter Kevin Carroll similarly noted the cool quality on a hot day. “It’s wonderful, especially after coming in from outside,” he said, adding that the flavors blend so well none is “overpowering the others.”

“Wow! Oh my God! It’s so refreshing on a summer day,” editor Roger Dupuis said. “Some fudge is dry, but this is so moist, and very smooth.”

The truth is, I had put the sliced fudge in the freezer for about a half hour before MT took it into the office, to help keep it cold longer. Unlike most fudges, this must be kept cool or it gets way too soft.

Page designer Lyndsay Bartos said “It’s delicious.” Sports writer Derek Lavarse, not one to reach quickly for the samplings MT or I bring in, succumbed this time, commenting on the “creamy” quality and the blend of flavors.

But it was one of the test kitchen’s toughest critics, sports writer John Erzar, who knew the secret ingredient to any treasured family recipe isn’t bought in a store.

“My mother had a friend who made incredible fudge. I still think about the fudge when I go by her house. So you have a long hill to climb.” He tasted the sample thoughtfully, then deemed it “acceptable.”

Mom whipped this up once or twice a year as a real treat. My two sisters took over once they were old enough, but when they both were heading off to college, I figured none of my brothers would assume the confectioner’s mantle, so I asked for how-to lessons. I’m talking half a century ago, probably longer.

I’ve made lots of other fudge recipes, as well as other candies. My sweet stuff glory days happened in my later teens and early 20s. Mom started making homemade lollipops to sell at a big festival to raise money for the Carmelite Sisters. Mom cherished her annual time away from the family going on a prayerful “retreat” the good sisters provided. I started making taffy, peanut brittle, chocolate-covered candies, and variety of fudges that didn’t need to be refrigerated. But this recipe is my cooking origin story.

Alas, since I hadn’t made it in three decades or more, I gaffed on my first try this time. My copy of the recipe said to add the chocolate morsels straight into the butter/sugar/milk mixture. The chocolate did not melt. I put the pot back on the burner and it still took too much time to melt. I ultimately reached for the immersion blender to finish the job. That batch came out sticky and glossy. This was almost surely a result of heating the sugar base too long in trying to melt the chocolate. The fudge tasted fine, but lacked the all important “creamy” quality everyone.

So I cut that botched batch up, wrapped the pieces in wax paper and put them in the freezer in small plastic bags, then tried again. This time I melted the chocolate in the microwave before folding it in. Your microwave may vary: mine took at least two and half minutes on high, in 30 second increments, stirring in between. The pre-melted morsels merged easily into the base sugar mix, along with the peanut butter and marshmallow. It still took a good bid of stirring and folding to get the even color and consistency, but it’s well worth it.

You may be asking how some of the fudge ended up at St. Nick’s. The Sunday before I made it, Pastor Joseph Verespy hailed MT and me as we headed out after Mass, and asked what I was making this week. MT blurted out the plan to try the old family fudge, so she decided to take a few pieces to him after it was done. On Sunday after Mass this week, MT asked for his opinion.

“I ate it all,” Father admitted, confessing none of the sample survived for his fellow parish priest, Father Fidel Ticona.

Mom’s Peanut Butter/Marshmallow (and Chocolate) Fudge

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine

1 cup marshmallow creme

3 cups sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 can (1-1/3 cup) evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

12 ounces (2 cups) semi-sweet chocolate chips

Melt the butter in a 2-quart saucepan. Mix in sugar and evaporated milk. Bring to boil, stirring constantly, and boil five minutes over medium heat. Melt the chocolate, either in a microwave or double-broiler style in a bowl over boiling water

Remove from heat and add marshmallow creme, peanut butter, chocolate and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Pour into buttered 9 inch by 13 inch pan. Chill and cut into squares. Keep refrigerated.