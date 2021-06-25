🔊 Listen to this

Do you know what Pennsylvania’s Official State Amphibian is? If you answered the Eastern Hellbender salamander, you are correct.

On Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m., the Dietrich Theater will present a free program on the Ecology and Conservation of Pennsylvania’s Official State Amphibian –The Eastern Hellbender Salamander.

Underwritten by the Overlook Estate Foundation, Dr. Peter Petokas of Lycoming College will describe the natural history of the Eastern hellbender salamander in Pennsylvania, from the treatment of the hellbender as a nuisance species in the early 1900’s up through the recent designation of the hellbender as the Pennsylvania State Amphibian.

He will address historical distribution up through current distribution in Pennsylvania with notes on the status of the species in its entire North American range.

Attendees will learn more about the life history traits of the hellbender, its evolutionary relationship to other amphibians, highlights of 15 years of ecological research with the hellbender in Pennsylvania, recent conservation efforts to raise and release hellbenders into the wild and restore habitat, and the path taken by a group of high school students to write legislation that would ultimately become law and officially identify the Eastern Hellbender as the state amphibian.

Dr. Peter Petokas is a Freshwater Ecologist and Research Associate with the Clean Water Institute at Lycoming College in Williamsport. He earned his Doctorate in Ecology from Binghamton University and a Master of Science in Wildlife Ecology and Management from the State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.

His research interests include the study of amphibians and reptiles, applied conservation biology, vernal pool and wetland ecology, crayfish ecology, and the restoration of streams and watersheds.

This program is a pre-event to Tunkhannock’s River Day which will be held on the following Saturday, July 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park. Included in the day’s festivities will be live music, environmental activities for children and adults, a river paddle, a Snakes of Pennsylvania presentation with Rick Koval, a Tales & Tails program featuring Native American Stories with Rebecca Lesko and a couple of live reptiles, mural painting, food vendors and more. Admission is free.

Tunkhannock River Day has been made possible by the Wyoming County Commissioners and the Overlook Estate Foundation. Free tickets to the Eastern Hellbender Salamander Presentation at the Dietrich are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth while they last.