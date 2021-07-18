🔊 Listen to this

A look at the large crowd that gathered for Sunsets on South Main on Thursday.

As my friend Holly Pilcavage posted on Facebook last week, good things are happening in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

At Thursday night’s Sunsets on South Main Happy Hour there was music by The TRIBE, beer by Susquehanna Brewing Company, refreshments from Boozy B’s, Franco’s and Cosenza’s Pizza & Restaurant.

All of this happened in Midtown Village on Thursday night – an evening designed to encourage folks to stay downtown after work or to come downtown and enjoy all that it has to offer.

For instance, some of my work team headed over once the day was done and hung out until it was over around 7 p.m.

We need more events like these in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, and it was great to see and experience.

After that, I stopped by Party on the Patio at Mohegan Sun Pocono. I hadn’t been to one of those gatherings in a few years, but many memories flooded back as I stood socializing with what felt like a stadium full of people.

The band of the night was a Journey tribute band, and it seemed as though the whole crowd sang along to “Don’t Stop Believin’” as we stood there.

I’m so glad those parties are back. Not because I go to them regularly, but because it’s evident people really appreciate and enjoy them.

Coming up soon are a Bon Jovi tribute band on Thursday, then a Jimmy Buffet band on July 29.

There is lots to look forward to for the rest of the summer.

Also on Friday, Rockin’ the River was back in Wilkes-Barre at The River Common at Millennium Circle.

The three-week concert series kicked off with Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen, Philadelphia Freedom’s Tribute to Elton John and Bill Brazill.

There are two other nights to attend: Friday, July 23 (The Tom Petty Appreciation Band and Bret Alexander) and Friday, July 30 (The Nude Party and Fife & Drom).

What a great idea and a fun way to spend a Friday night.

Many of us don’t get to the River Common as often as we should, and it always reminds me what a nice amenity it is to have in the Wyoming Valley.

As more and similar events like that pop up, I’ll be sure to share, but for now we can fill our calendars with things like Rockin’ the River, Party on the Patio and Sunsets on SOMA.

I’m looking forward to many more summer nights like the ones I’ve had recently.

We’ll of course keep you updated in this space, in the newspaper and on timesleader.com.

I hope to see many of you next week at Rockin’ the River. Make sure to say hi and let’s enjoy the music.