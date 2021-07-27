🔊 Listen to this

MMI senior Natalie Graham earned first place in the District 11 VFW Voice of Democracy essay contest.

Graham, the daughter of Ryan and Heidi Graham of Tamaqua, won monetary awards for her essay and voice dissertation on the topic of “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned.” Graham submitted her entry to the local Freeland VFW Post 5010 where she earned an award. Her essay and voice recording were then submitted to District 11 for judging.

Graham is a 2021 graduate of MMI and plans to attend Purdue University in the fall.

Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veteran of Foreign Wars’ (VFW) premiere scholarship program. Each year nearly 57,000 students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. Students write and record an essay to coincide with the annual patriotic theme.