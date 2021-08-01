🔊 Listen to this

For an easy decorating idea, my friend Kathi Bankes threw together a simple centerpiece with big impact. She began with a medium sized glass vase and placed a narrow vase in the center. She filled the outer vase with lemon slices and the center vase with flowers.

During a recent event sponsored by the Chamber’s Women’s Network, I supplied Grilled Pineapple Margaritas and hummus with roasted red beets. Kathi Bankes supplied charcuteries in mini disposable bamboo cones and a centerpiece that featured lemon slices as well as flowers.

Mini bamboo cones are the perfect size for individual charcuteries. Here, the bottom of each cone is filled with mixed nuts that are topped with two small skewers of salami, cheese, and olives, as well as a mini breadstick. They make a beautiful display, are easy to handle when eating, and best of all, the bamboo cones are biodegradable.

I can’t believe it’s August. Don’t let the beauty of summer pass you by without an outdoor get-together. It seems like the days are flying by, so better get planning. My motto is the easier the better when it comes to entertaining. The more I can prepare in advance, the more time I can spend with my guests. Less is also more when it comes to hosting parties during the dog days of summer. You don’t need to serve a big meal to satisfy your guests. A well-thought-out charcuterie display, a few dips, and some other small bites can be just as delicious and more fun, enabling guests to graze all night.

On Wednesday night, my friend Kathi Bankes and I spoke to the Chamber’s Women’s Network providing tips for easy entertaining. I started by letting everyone sample my recipe for grilled pineapple margaritas. When entertaining in the summer, I like to create one signature cocktail for the night and have beer, seltzers, wine, and various non-alcoholic drinks on ice in an easy-to-grab location. Margaritas are a summertime favorite that can be prepared ahead of time, allowing guests to serve themselves. Grilled pineapple gives the cocktail a unique flavor and I sometimes add a few slices of jalapeno for a little heat.

To show an easy décor idea, Kathi threw together a simple centerpiece with big impact. She began with a medium sized glass vase and placed a narrow vase in the center. She filled the outer vase with lemon slices and the center vase with flowers. It was quick, easy, and made a beautiful addition to our table. You can use lemons, limes or even oranges, depending on the flowers you are using or your color scheme. It’s important to use a barrier between the flowers and citrus fruits because the acidity can shorten the life of fresh flowers.

Next was my go-to for a quick appetizer that can be thrown together with a few items from your pantry and fridge – hummus. The creamy texture and deliciousness of hummus make it a favorite of mine for easy entertaining. The nutritional value of the chickpeas and the other ingredients also make it a guilt-free choice when snacking. I like to jazz it up and add variety in flavor with add-ins such as roasted beets, avocado, sun dried tomatoes, or roasted red peppers. I opted for the roasted beets this time, because I love the flavor of beets and the spectacular pink color they produce in hummus.

When I make hummus for a party, I like to prepare traditional hummus, as well as a flavored hummus or two for added variety. There are endless options to dress it up and please any palate. Colorful bowls of hummus can be arranged on a platter with assorted dippers, such as pita bread, tortilla chips, crackers, and fresh vegetables. Leftover hummus is also a great spread on sandwiches and wraps.

Kathi ended our talk by showing the group how to assemble individual charcuteries in mini disposable bamboo cones. A perfect single serving, the bottom of the cone was filled with mixed nuts and topped with two small skewers of salami, cheese, and olives, as well as a mini breadstick. They make a beautiful display, are easy to handle when eating, and best of all, the bamboo cones are biodegradable.

I suggest you keep it simple when entertaining this summer with both your décor and menu, so you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors and your guests. Whether you’re planning a large gathering or having a few friends over for cocktails, here are two recipes to try. Enjoy the remaining month of summer to the fullest!

Roasted Beet Hummus

2 cans chickpeas/garbanzo beans

¼ cup of liquid from beans or water – as needed

Juice of 2 lemons

½ cup of tahini

2 cloves garlic

Approx. 4+ tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon sea salt

2 medium roasted beets

To roast beets, remove the leafy tops, scrub, rub with olive oil, and wrap in foil. Bake in a 425-degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes or until fork-tender. Let beets cool and rub off the skins. I usually do this with plastic gloves on my hands or with a paper towels, because it’s messy. Toss all ingredients except water into a food processor and process until smooth. Add liquid from the beans or water as needed to smooth out. Serve immediately with a drizzle of olive oil or refrigerate until serving.

For flavor variety, you can omit the beets for traditional hummus, or substitute ¾ cup roasted red pepper, ½ cup of sundried tomatoes in oil, or 2 ripe avocados, depending on your likes.

Grilled Pineapple Margarita

2 grilled pineapple slices

½ cup pineapple juice

2 ounces fresh lime juice

Splash agave syrup (to taste)

4 ounces Tequila Blanco

1 ½ ounce Grand Marnier or triple sec

Splash of orange juice

Grill pineapple slices. Muddle charred pineapple with fresh lime in a shaker. Add a splash of agave syrup, tequila, orange liquor, pineapple juice and a splash of OJ. Shake and serve on the rocks. Makes 2 glasses. Garnish with fresh pineapple slices and lime. Turn up the heat with a slice or two of jalapeno.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]