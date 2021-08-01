Click here to subscribe today or Login.
I can’t believe it’s August. Don’t let the beauty of summer pass you by without an outdoor get-together. It seems like the days are flying by, so better get planning. My motto is the easier the better when it comes to entertaining. The more I can prepare in advance, the more time I can spend with my guests. Less is also more when it comes to hosting parties during the dog days of summer. You don’t need to serve a big meal to satisfy your guests. A well-thought-out charcuterie display, a few dips, and some other small bites can be just as delicious and more fun, enabling guests to graze all night.
On Wednesday night, my friend Kathi Bankes and I spoke to the Chamber’s Women’s Network providing tips for easy entertaining. I started by letting everyone sample my recipe for grilled pineapple margaritas. When entertaining in the summer, I like to create one signature cocktail for the night and have beer, seltzers, wine, and various non-alcoholic drinks on ice in an easy-to-grab location. Margaritas are a summertime favorite that can be prepared ahead of time, allowing guests to serve themselves. Grilled pineapple gives the cocktail a unique flavor and I sometimes add a few slices of jalapeno for a little heat.
To show an easy décor idea, Kathi threw together a simple centerpiece with big impact. She began with a medium sized glass vase and placed a narrow vase in the center. She filled the outer vase with lemon slices and the center vase with flowers. It was quick, easy, and made a beautiful addition to our table. You can use lemons, limes or even oranges, depending on the flowers you are using or your color scheme. It’s important to use a barrier between the flowers and citrus fruits because the acidity can shorten the life of fresh flowers.
Next was my go-to for a quick appetizer that can be thrown together with a few items from your pantry and fridge – hummus. The creamy texture and deliciousness of hummus make it a favorite of mine for easy entertaining. The nutritional value of the chickpeas and the other ingredients also make it a guilt-free choice when snacking. I like to jazz it up and add variety in flavor with add-ins such as roasted beets, avocado, sun dried tomatoes, or roasted red peppers. I opted for the roasted beets this time, because I love the flavor of beets and the spectacular pink color they produce in hummus.
When I make hummus for a party, I like to prepare traditional hummus, as well as a flavored hummus or two for added variety. There are endless options to dress it up and please any palate. Colorful bowls of hummus can be arranged on a platter with assorted dippers, such as pita bread, tortilla chips, crackers, and fresh vegetables. Leftover hummus is also a great spread on sandwiches and wraps.
Kathi ended our talk by showing the group how to assemble individual charcuteries in mini disposable bamboo cones. A perfect single serving, the bottom of the cone was filled with mixed nuts and topped with two small skewers of salami, cheese, and olives, as well as a mini breadstick. They make a beautiful display, are easy to handle when eating, and best of all, the bamboo cones are biodegradable.
I suggest you keep it simple when entertaining this summer with both your décor and menu, so you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors and your guests. Whether you’re planning a large gathering or having a few friends over for cocktails, here are two recipes to try. Enjoy the remaining month of summer to the fullest!
Roasted Beet Hummus
2 cans chickpeas/garbanzo beans
¼ cup of liquid from beans or water – as needed
Juice of 2 lemons
½ cup of tahini
2 cloves garlic
Approx. 4+ tablespoons of olive oil
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon sea salt
2 medium roasted beets
To roast beets, remove the leafy tops, scrub, rub with olive oil, and wrap in foil. Bake in a 425-degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes or until fork-tender. Let beets cool and rub off the skins. I usually do this with plastic gloves on my hands or with a paper towels, because it’s messy. Toss all ingredients except water into a food processor and process until smooth. Add liquid from the beans or water as needed to smooth out. Serve immediately with a drizzle of olive oil or refrigerate until serving.
For flavor variety, you can omit the beets for traditional hummus, or substitute ¾ cup roasted red pepper, ½ cup of sundried tomatoes in oil, or 2 ripe avocados, depending on your likes.
Grilled Pineapple Margarita
2 grilled pineapple slices
½ cup pineapple juice
2 ounces fresh lime juice
Splash agave syrup (to taste)
4 ounces Tequila Blanco
1 ½ ounce Grand Marnier or triple sec
Splash of orange juice
Grill pineapple slices. Muddle charred pineapple with fresh lime in a shaker. Add a splash of agave syrup, tequila, orange liquor, pineapple juice and a splash of OJ. Shake and serve on the rocks. Makes 2 glasses. Garnish with fresh pineapple slices and lime. Turn up the heat with a slice or two of jalapeno.
Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]