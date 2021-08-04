Class members hold reunion at Grotto Pizza

The inscriptions on this yearbook page reveal which students were deemed to be the most humorous, best looking or to have other attributes. Carol Carpenter McKittrick, organizer of the casual summer reunion, is shown as part of the ‘best personality’ pair.

Wilma Hoeschele James, in foreground, and classmates Joan Leggetts Stretanski and Irene Miscavage Connor look over vintage yearbooks and photos.

For Irene Miscavage Connor, in the foreground, some of her most vivid high school memories involve representing the school as a majorette. Evelyn Zurenda Hagen remembers singing a song that Leslie Caron made famous, at school during a French Club skit.

Ann Gabriel Kuminski, at left, shoots a photo of fellow members of Kingston High School class of 1957 Isabel Donahue Pisaneschi, who organized previous reunions, and Carol Carpenter McKittrick, who took over the organizing tasks more recently.

Irene Miscavage Connor remembers being a majorette, “always marching and twirling.”

Evelyn Zurenda Hagen sang “Hi-lili, Hi-lo” onstage, perhaps trying to channel Leslie Caron during a French Club skit.

And Jerry Heffers claimed, before admitting he was kidding, that his favorite class had been “home ec, where I tried to learn to boil water.” He later changed his story to: “I spent all year making a tie rack in shop.”

Those are just a few of the memories that emerged when members of the Kingston High School class of 1957 recently got together for a summer reunion at Grotto Pizza in Edwardsville.

A few of the attendees brought yearbooks along, and their classmates turned the pages to look at their senior photos.

Near Joan Leggetts Stretanski’s photo were a few words — “Which is the clutch?” — that hinted driver’s ed had been a challenge.

“Oh, we all had to learn to drive a standard in those days,” she said, noting that the word “Dandy” also appeared near her photo.

” ‘Dandy’ was a word they used back then, and ‘cool’,” she said. “ ‘Cool’ came and went and then it came back again.”

So, who were the cool kids back in 1957?

“Back then, I was the quiet girl in the corner,” Isabel Donahue Pisaneschi said.

“I was a blabbermouth,” said Carol Carpenter McKittrick.

One day, McKittrick remembered, she used her gift of gab to nudge Bill James toward a date with the former Wilma Hoeschele.

“She’s to blame,” Bill James called across the Grotto Pizza meeting room, pretending to be indignant. “She introduced me to my wife.”

“We were very good at matchmaking,” McKittrick said.

So where did Bill and Wilma James go for their first date?

“We sat together in the cafeteria and decided to go to a movie at the Paramount,” Bill James told a reporter. “It must have been a love story, because you wouldn’t take your girlfriend to a shoot-em-up Western in those days.”

Just as the Jameses have been married for decades, so have high school sweethearts Jim and Gwen Walters.

“We lived around the corner from each other,” Jim Walters said, recalling the couple walked to high school together “until I started driving.”

Gwen Walters was unable to attend the recent reunion, but Jim was there, happy to tell anyone who asked that his favorite memory of high school was spending time with Gwen.

The class has had larger reunions not only at 50 years, 55 and 60 but also at such odd anniversary years as 22, 38 and 46 years.

“We didn’t have any math majors in the class,” Pisaneschi offered as an explanation.

“My husband always teased me about that,” Stretanski said.

“I can’t believe it’s 64 years (since graduation), since I’m only 39,” Pisaneschi joked.

“And I’m only 40,” Wilma Williams interjected.

“Forty times two,” Stretanski said with a smile, hinting there could have been a math major in the class after all.