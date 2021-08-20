🔊 Listen to this

The Kiwanis Club of Swoyersville recently donated a scholarship from Ken Breznay in memory of his parents and lifelong residents, Gene and Eleanor Breznay. This year the award was given to Nicholas Mirigliani, who spoke of his work during his high school years and of his future plans at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Nicholas and his parents were treated to dinner at a recent meeting. Shown in the photo are Kathy Breznay, Kiwanis president, club member Gene Breznay, scholarship recipient Nicholas, Kathleen and Nicholas Mirigliani.