Lackawanna College announced Southwestern Energy as the official sponsor of the School of Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Production Lab located in the new Tunkhannock Center as part of an eight-year partnership with the company.

“Southwestern Energy comes to Lackawanna College with a similar goal of building a skilled workforce in Northeastern Pennsylvania in the energy sector,” said Susan Gumble, program director for the College’s School of Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG). “The company’s proven leadership in the industry and commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities they serve makes them an ideal partner.”

As part of the sponsorship, Southwestern Energy will receive naming rights to the drilling and production lab, which will be used for hands-on instruction. Funds from the partnership will be used to support the School of PNG degree and certificate programs.

“Southwestern Energy is proud to partner with Lackawanna College on their move to Tunkhannock which will provide local students with enhanced educational opportunities and the skills necessary for employment in the natural gas industry,” said Mike Narcavage, Southwestern Energy’s Senior Community and Government Affairs Manager. “Our partnership goes back many years, and SWN has benefitted from Lackawanna College’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Program by hiring summer interns as well as graduates of the program to be full-time employees of our production, measurement, and maintenance teams. We look forward to continue building this successful partnership for many years to come.”

Lackawanna College offers associate degree programs in petroleum and natural gas business administration and technology along with certificate programs in natural gas technician and compressor/engine mechanic. For more information on Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas programs, visit Lackawanna.edu.