Taste testers didn’t even need the candy bribe

The red beets came from the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market and the onions came from a local grocery. MT wasn’t sure until the last minute which vinegar she would use. She ended up using white wine vinegar.

After I decided to make a simple red beet salad in the Times Leader Test Kitchen this week, I bought a bag of candy for the newsroom.

Yep, it would be a bribe for any reluctant taste testers.

“Try the salad and you can have a chocolate truffle,” I told the gang, which included three people who had never before tasted beets.

As it turned out, I didn’t have to bribe anyone with a treat. After all, no one here is a vegetable-wary little kid anymore.

But the beet salad did spark some childhood memories.

“If you’d asked 7-year-old me to eat red beets, I would have turned up my nose and run away,” editor Roger DuPuis said, explaining he’d probably tried the canned variety back then. “They tasted like dirt and I wanted no part of it.”

“But 7-year-old me would have really enjoyed this,” he said, agreeing with me that fresh beets are better. “The vinegar, I liked. The onion, I liked. They complement the earthiness of the beets, and it was so refreshing.”

Roger had just named all three ingredients in the salad, which I was encouraging people to eat, knowing I sounded a bit like a crazed den mother on a nutrition kick.

“Vegetables with deep colors have lots of antioxidants!” I said. “Red beets are good for your eyes! They’re good for your heart!”

Among my team of tasters columnist Bill O’Boyle, who has been a red beet fan for years, and page designer Toni Pennello, who is a vegetarian, needed no urging.

“I like beets,” Bill said. “And this is very good.”

“It’s nice to taste the beets,” Toni said, noting her mother “used to make a red beet salad and it had so much vinegar I thought of it as ‘vinegar salad.’ “

For the record, this salad contained just a splash, about 2 capfuls, of vinegar.

“I like the onion, too. It’s beautiful,” Toni said, explaining she had thought it was a red onion until she realized the beet juices had turned a yellow onion red.

Among the three taste testers who’d never eaten a beet before, reporter Kevin Carroll admitted “I always assumed I wouldn’t like them. But I’m pleasantly surprised. They have a good flavor, and I could taste the onion and the vinegar. It’s all very refreshing.”

“I don’t know what a beet is supposed to taste like,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, noting that she’s a big onion fan and she also was “pleasantly surprised” by the overall taste.

“I’ve never had beets before,” reporter Patrick Kernan said. “My parents never made them, and I didn’t seek them out. This has a strong flavor, especially with the onion, and it’s very good.”

This taste test was proving to be quite a success, and even more fun than usual as I handed out chocolate truffles with a “Here’s your reward!” to all takers.

Then when the night crew arrived, sportswriter John Erzar declined to try the beets, even with the promise of candy. But that was OK. That meant I had one truffle left to sweeten the deal for sports intern Josh Kennedy, who politely tried a spoonful , after some coaxing, and said “I actually like it.”

Reporter Jen Learn-Andes, meanwhile, said she’d been used to eating red beets only one way — pickled. “This is a different way to eat them. I like this,” she said. “And I appreciate the vitamins. I really don’t get enough vegetables.”

If you’d like to try this dish — maybe we could call it “Unbeatable Beet Salad” — at home, here are some instructions based on what I did:

1) Wash six fresh red beets and put them in a pot. Cover them with water and boil the beets until they feel soft when pierced with a knife. Drain.

2.) When the beets are cool enough to handle remove the peel, which you might be able to accomplish with gentle rubbing. Slice or dice, as you prefer.

3.) Add about 2/3 cup of chopped onions, plus vinegar, to taste.

4.) Chill until ready to serve.