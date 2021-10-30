🔊 Listen to this

The value of social media and all the selfies we share is that we do not have to wait for any holiday catch up letter/email to see how our friends and family have fared. We instead get to witness with great frequency how others evolve, or in some unfortunate cases, devolve. How we choose to handle our observations may make or break relationships as exemplified between girlfriends:

UGH! If I have to see another picture of my good friend and her beau with his eyes glazed over or bloodshot from drinking! These selfies are usually taken at a restaurant or social event (sometimes I’ve been there) and are intended to show us all how happy they are as a couple. But what I see is a grown man who can’t seem to be in a photo without holding onto a can or glass of beer. I do not want to unfriend her, so please don’t suggest that or tell me that all I have to do is just turn the page/change the channel as if I were reading the newspaper or watching the nightly news. What I need to know is pretty basic. Should I even bring this up with my friend and let her know I find it hard to bear, and that I am concerned she is in an unhealthy relationship or should I just stay out of it and let her figure this out on her own?

G: Yay for you that you care so much about your friend that you want to tackle such a delicate, personal issue. So often people will say they care about someone, but then fail to act on their concerns because they are afraid it will lead to an argument, or worse, a split, only to regret later that they did not intervene with words of caution or support. There are better and worse ways to go about offering unsolicited advice or feedback. There are those who will say that the best thing is not to offer it, but I have found through my own missteps that the best way is always to first seek to find out if the person wants to hear what you have to say.

Give them a chance to know so they can be prepared for a tough discussion and then can choose whether they are up for it or not, rather than just coming out with said topic, seemingly out of the blue. You might reach out to her with an email or phone call that says you have something important you want to talk to her about. Let her know this involves her and her beau, and that you want to know if she is open to a personal conversation that includes your observations of them, or if she would prefer not to engage with you about her relationship. This will accomplish a few things: 1) She will know you are reaching out to her because you sincerely do care, and 2) She will see you respect boundaries and are making sure you are not stepping over a line you may have not known existed in your friendship.

How she responds is the third valuable piece of information you will glean: Whether she welcomes your input or not, will give you greater insight as to what you may expect from your friendship and whether or not you want to continue to invest in it at the level you have thus far, or if you want to invest even more.

If she chooses to have an open-hearted conversation about your concerns for her beau’s drinking behavior — which could be an indication of an alcohol abuse problem, or his way of managing social anxiety or other challenges — do your best to show compassion and patience as she sorts through your points. It is very common that we are not able to see the creeping up of dysfunctions, whether they be in ourselves or those we are close to, and it can take an intervention in the form of a conversation to get the appropriate attention and help to begin a reset and commitment to wellness.

Whatever may happen with this friendship is less important than being present and truthful in friendship. And until an understanding or a healing can occur, the option to block those images — or any you dislike — at least for a time period is the simplest, silent self-protection against intrusive negative/critical mind chatter that steals your inner peace.

Vaccine hesitancy

I imagine I am among quite a few who are wondering still if I should wait for the Novavax vaccine or any of the other vaccines to protect against COVID that are in development that are not using the mRNA technology. I know about miserable side effects after those shots and now breakthrough cases that are serious. Novavax says they are going to apply for an emergency use authorization by the end of the year, but the delays make it all the more difficult to hold out.

All the government talking heads keep advising non-vaccinated to discuss their concerns with a trusted person. I want to know what you think. Have you been vaccinated?

G: I am delighted to be considered as someone in your circle of trusted advisers; however, I am not able to give you specific guidance regarding your medical needs. What I can do though, is share with you my own process, as like you, I actually have been in a waiting hold for a non-mRNA injection due to my two medical conditions; One is a heart condition that developed just a couple of years ago, and an auto immune condition that was diagnosed in 2004. These preclude me from accepting the mRNA and J&J.

In my evaluation process, I sought out people I trusted who have far more medical knowledge than myself: several physicians including a cardiologist. My journalism background came in especially handy with this issue, in that I know how to do the deep research and critical thinking needed to get the most valuable and truthful information. I was able to come to a decision that I am at peace with.

In the course of that “homework” so-to-speak (that remains ongoing), and seeing the growing divisions between political factions and loved ones, I wrote a column this past summer to try to explain vaccine hesitancy. My intention was to help heal the discord and add some needed truthfulness from personal experience, countering disinformation and misunderstandings that are creating needless chaos and fear.

From the onset, I have taken the threat of being exposed to the coronavirus totally seriously. I realize I am fortunate in that I am able to greatly restrict my movements, including travel and shopping, so as to minimize risks of becoming exposed or even transferring the virus if I unsuspectedly had become a carrier. Thus far I have not gotten ill, thankfully!

To elaborate upon my answer to your direct question: I am not against vaccinations, rather I am fully vaccinated with the “standard” shots so many of us have had, including a booster for the whooping cough (pertussis) since my grandtwins arrived last year. You may find this link of help, if you are also dealing with pressures and pointed barbs because you are in a particular subset of the population: https://coloradotimesrecorder.com/2021/07/letter-to-the-editor-attempting-to-explain-vaccine-hesitancy/38355.

Full disclosure: I also have no financial investments in any injections or pharmaceutical companies, nor was I influenced by any political leanings to arrive at my medical choice. I am independent as can be from all that baloney. My hope for you and all who may be in a holding pattern awaiting a “preferred” shot or remedy, is that you continue to stay open to new and evolving medical information, as data gets collected and analyzed daily.

Consider carefully what level of risk category you are in so that you are most prepared, should you need to, to adjust your choices. Work on losing weight if that is a factor for you, as obesity appears from the data and physician reports to be a major risk factor for serious symptoms and outcomes, along with other underlying conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Today is actually a great opportunity to work on improving one’s overall health and expand personal responsibility for spreading peace not pandemics.

