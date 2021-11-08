🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia Players will present a modern-day version of the William Shakespeare classic, “Much Ado About Nothing,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, and 13 and at 2 p.m. and Nov. 14in the Lemmond Theater on the Misericordia University campus in Dallas. General admission is $8 and $5 for Misericordia students with a valid ID. Masks are required for this indoor event.

Rebecca Steinberger, Ph.D., professor of English at Misericordia, is the program director of this original production. Dr. Steinberger’s passion for teaching includes Shakespeare, Irish drama, contemporary drama, and disability in literature.

“Our production is unique and original and is based on an idea I got in the spring to stage the play in 2021 while we are still battling the Covid virus. With audiences missing live theatre for much too long, I wanted to offer them Shakespeare,” said Dr. Steinberger. “While everyone needs a feel-good-tale at this time, we can never forget the reality of what has been lost and what we have endured. Set in the governor’s mansion in New York, excitement is brewing at the onset of the play as the “soldiers” are returning from the War on Covid. It is no coincidence that the play opens on Veterans’ Day, as we honor our front-line workers and all they have sacrificed throughout the pandemic.”

The cast and crew for “Much Ado About Nothing” includes Elizabeth Cote, Douglassville; Rachel Urbanowicz, Dalton; Kayla Binner, Tunkhannock; Don Martin, Scranton; Megan Guziewicz, Scranton; Riley Danielewicz, Lebanon; Logan Padden, Wilkes-Barre; Igor Kleyman, Kingston; Adam Myers, Bear Creek; Paige Sala, Potsdam, NY; Mollie Doolie; Cody Palubinsky, Mahanoy City; Rory Scialabba, Westfield, NJ; Patrick Hamilton, Kingston; Olivia Fiocco, Brooklyn, NY; Lauren DeRemer, Harveys Lake; Jacob Scherr, Livingston, NJ; John Marianacci, Wyoming; Jordyn Cather, Lykens; Bridget Ferris, Pottstown, PA; and Kayla Ward, Nicholson.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is directed by LaToya Martin, a veteran singer, dancer, actress, and director originally from Staten Island, NY. Martin has traveled throughout the U.S. over the last 20 years performing as a background singer and dancer for musical acts Roger Daltry, Gloria Estefan, Salt n Pepa and many others.

She has performed in the national touring productions of Rugrats: A Live Adventure, Ragtime, and The King and I, as well as local productions of Chicago, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors and Newsies. Martin has taught dance and musical theatre audition prep classes at Marywood University, the Linn McDonald School of Dance and has choreographed musicals for Scranton High School.

The dramaturg for this production is Misericordia’s Rachel Urbanowicz, assistant professor of mass communication and design.

For more information or to reserve tickets in advance, please call the Misericordia University box office, 570-674-3069.