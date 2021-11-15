Alivia Sweet and Hannah Fauerbach, both fifth grade students at Saint Jude School enjoy Saint Jude’s Harvest Festival.

Marshmallows, games, crafts, add to festivities

<p>Student Kroy Cariot shows off his cone costume as he trick or treats at Harvest Fest.</p>

<p>Wendy Anderson and her daughter Ella roast marshmallows as they join in the fun.</p>

Saint Jude School and Parish recently hosted a night under the autumn moon during their Harvest Fest held in the Saint Jude Picnic Grove. Families were able to trick or treat, play games, dance to the tunes of DJ Mic, complete some Halloween crafts and enjoy a night out as a parish and school community.