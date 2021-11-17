Young woman seeks healing in musical ‘Violet’ at Wilkes University

🔊 Listen to this

The year is 1964, the setting the segregated South.

And audiences are about to meet Violet, who is taking a long bus trip from her North Carolina hometown to Oklahoma, hoping to visit a televangelist and perhaps receive a cure.

She doesn’t have a broken bone to mend, a fever to break or a tumor to disappear. Those are a few of the conditions the preacher sings about in the musical — or some might say, operetta — “Violet,” which opens on Thursday evening with a mostly student cast at Wilkes University’s Dorothy Dickson Darte Center.

What Violet wants is for her scar — the one she’s carried for years, ever since an ax blade flew back and hit her face while her father was chopping wood — to melt away.

“This is her first time out in the world,” said Raven Wesley, who has the title role of a protagonist she calls “very strong-headed. She knows what she wants.”

On her trip Violet encounters two military men, Flick and Monty, one Black and one white, who may soon be sent to Vietnam.

“She had some interactions with boys when she was younger,” Wesley said. “But as an adult she hasn’t indulged herself with men.”

That seems about to change since neither soldier considers the scar a reason to avoid friendship — or flirtation.

Audiences, by the way, won’t see a physical scar created by makeup or any other device.

As cast members explained before a recent rehearsal, each character perceives Violet’s scar differently, and individuals in the audience similarly are invited to imagine and perceive the scar for themselves.

But rest assured the accident was traumatic, not only physically but emotionally, said Angel D’andria, who portrays Young Vi.

“She was definitely dealt a raw deal,” said Jack Flynn, who portrays Monty.

And neighbors added to the pain with suggestions of what Violet’s family had done to “deserve” a disfigured daughter.

“She’s heard that it’s a punishment, because her family doesn’t go to church,” D’andria said.

The youth who shares that thought with her “isn’t necessarily a mean kid,” said cast member Mel Wheeler, who is also one of three stage managers. “I think he’s just repeating what his parents said.”

Fortunately, not everyone has such a gloomy frame of mind.

Despite coming of age as a Black man in the South before the Civil Rights Movement Flick has an optimistic nature that he shares with Violet, singing such advice as “You got to give yourself a reason to rejoice … now every livin’ soul has got a voice. You got to give it room and let it sing.”

If those two end up together, would they stay in the South?

“They would probably move,” said Jahel Duran-Diaz, who portrays Flick.

If you attend the show, be prepared to experience the range of emotions with which the cast has been dealing through weeks of rehearsal, D’andria said.

“We’re laughing and crying, and we want to give the audience the same emotions we’ve felt,” she said, adding that some of the most poignant moments depict Violet’s relationship with her father.

He’s a man who had to try to be both father and mother to his child, said Wilkes alum Carlos Candelario, who has returned to his alma mater to the man who raised Violet.

“He taught her to play cards and he let her drink at age 15,” Candelario said.

He also chopped wood, perhaps not as carefully as he could have.

As the show progresses, D’andria said, “depending what city and state you’re in,” the style of music will change.

“The music is great,” several cast members chimed in at once.

Genres include folk and jazz, blues and bluegrass, country, honky-tonk rock and — of course, what else would the preacher need for his show? — gospel.

Speaking of the televangelist, he’s not likely to help Violet achieve a cure.

“He’s a fake,” said Rachel Kern, who has that role.

But that doesn’t leave Violet with no chance for transformation.

“It’s not just these two,” Wesley said, pointing to the actors who play Monty and Flick. “Even though they have humongous influence on her. It’s everyone she meets … and she learns to believe in herself.”

“The hand you’re dealt doesn’t define who you are,” D’andria said, summing up the message of the show.

“Violet” will be presented at 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 21 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Directed by associate professor of theatre/department chair Jon Liebetrau, the award-winning musical was written by Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley and is based on a short story, “The Ugliest Pilgrim,” by Doris Betts.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students and senior citizens and free for Wilkes students, faculty and staff. Parking, including handicapped-accessible options, are available behind the Henry Student Center located at 84 West South Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Audience tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 570-408-4540. Live-stream access can be purchased by visiting www.wilkes.edu/theatre.

The show contains mature themes and use of a racial slur.