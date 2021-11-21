🔊 Listen to this

It was a glorious night on Thursday.

Not only did the like-minded, community-focused folks of the Wyoming Valley come together to “honor the past and trailblaze the future,” but people saw their peers honored in a big way at the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Looking around, there were businesses with many years of service to the area, including Assured Partners which received the Legacy Business of the Year award. How proud Gino Bartoli’s grandfather would be knowing that his insurance business amassed into so much.

Other businesses that won in a variety of categories were truly deserving, too. They spanned childcare, health and wellness, charity and hospitality.

One of the best moments was seeing the seven notable area leaders who were retiring pass on symbolic keys to their successors.

It was especially notable for us at the Times Leader watching retired publisher Mike Murray pass on the reins to current publisher Kerry Miscavage.

Miscavage has been at the newspaper for more than a quarter century and is extremely deserving of the promotion and recognition. Under her guidance, the Times Leader will continue to proposer and evolve its reach, most notably digitally as the audience continues to grow.

Lindsay Griffin also was on the receiving end as Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Wico van Genderen passed on the torch.

How magnificent to see two strong, dedicated women take over for the first time in each organization’s history.

There were other notable successions, too, which were covered in our newspaper and online, but for me these two were the most striking, perhaps because I’ve worked with these women closely over the years.

I can’t express what a pleasure it is to be at events like this again with great people.

You can feel the energy in the room.

You can feel the inspiration oozing as people speak.

And you can certainly see it when you look into their eyes.

My hope is that we continue to go forward with such energy as a community, knowing that we have capable leaders guiding us into the future.

With all of the leaders and businesses honored on Thursday, it seems as though there are many positive changes happening locally.

Let’s hope it keeps going

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader’s Major Accounts Executive and Digital Strategist. Reach him at 570-704-3945.