The dough, proofed once and punched down, rolled into snakes to be made into ‘S’ shapes. I tapered the ends a bit to make rolling the shapes easier.

One reason to avoid too much video on demand and do some old fashioned channel surfing is serendipity. You may just come upon something timely and tasty. I recently flipped to a Rick Steve’s Europe episode as he shuffled through the Scandinavian countries, pausing for a look at St. Lucia Day, celebrated Dec. 13. Children dress in white outfits with silver-trim, one of them chosen to wear a wreath of candles (battery-powered, these days, though they may still hold real ones) to represent the saint herself.

Along with the angelic youngsters singing Santa Lucia (with lyrics of their own nationality), the feast day includes “St. Lucia Saffron Buns,” a lovely yellow dough proofed twice and baked in S shapes brushed with some whisked egg to impart an appealing golden brown on a very airy confection.

With Dec. 13 fast approaching I scrapped other planned test kitchen recipes and Googled until I settled on this one, took the few hours to proof them into puffy pastries and toted them, still warm, into the newsroom. I brought some butter for those who might prefer it on their warm rolls (I usually do).

Saffron being an unusual spice, I felt unsure of the response. My trepidation proved unwarranted.

“I love bread products,” reporter Ryan Evans said before even tasting. “Carbs are my Kryptonite.” And this particular bread product? “These are delicious. They could be very dangerous for me.”

Editor Roger DuPuis was another pushover, using saffron in his own cooking. “I love it. I use saffron in some dishes and I know it’s expensive, so you use it sparingly. But what a delightful way to incorporate the flavor. I’m used to having it with savory vegetables, not pastry.”

I believe this is the third recipe I’ve made that calls for saffron, and I only remember one of the others: Lobster tail slippers in saffron cream. You segment the tails along the natural breaks in the shell and cook them in heavy cream with a little saffron.

Alluding to the old tradition of people serving these on St. Lucia Day, DuPuis said: “For people who lived before mass production and mass distribution, what a treat this would have been. Even the raisins would have been something you didn’t have every day.”

“As you know,” Bill O’Boyle said, “I’m just wild about saffron” (And saffron’s wild about you no doubt. Thank you for the Donvan “Mellow yellow” reference. We are showing our age). Bill continued: ”It was very good, very tasty. As with any bread, butter greatly enhances the experience.”

“They were amazing —light, flaky and warm,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “I am a big fan.”

“I thought they were great,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. They looked like they belonged in a store or a bakery. And I was really impressed, because I know bread isn’t an easy thing to make.”

People say that at lot, Even my mom used to fret about starting the dough early enough for our traditional home-baked bread on Good Friday before Easter. When my brother Jay and I took over that duty, we found we could put off setting up the dough until after noon, and she never accepted that as soon enough, even though we always had fully raised loaves in the oven with time to spare for the evening meal.

Yet most of the time I’ve found bread and baked goods like this pretty easy, though I will fess up to one concern in this recipe: blooming the yeast in warm milk.

Ages ago, when yeast seemed less reliable (thus my mom’s proofing fears), I learned to mix the yeast in a little warm (not hot) water to encourage it along before adding to the dough. I haven’t done that for ages, yet this recipe calls for heating milk to steaming, with the saffron and a teaspoon of sugar, then letting it cool a bit before adding the yeast on top.

Full disclosure. Last week I failed to make a chocolate babka in honor of Hanukkah (MT successfully made latkes that were a huge hit in the newsroom). My mistake? The recipe called for this same technique, but I’m pretty sure I overheated the milk, didn’t let it cool enough (it should be warm to the touch but not hot), and poured the yeast in all at once. It instantly clumped, and probably died from the heat. The dough never rose, the babka never cooked through. I’m sure I’ll make a second attempt soon.

This time I barely brought the milk to a nice steamy state, removed from heat and stirred until the sugar dissolved, then transferred it from hot pot to room temperature bowl and let it cool. Most importantly, I poured the yeast through a small, hand-held sieve to evenly distribute it on the top of the milk. It worked perfectly, foaming up as required and giving the dough two bountiful proofings.

Dobru chut!

St. Lucia Saffron Buns (simplyrecipes.com, by Elise Bauer)

¾ cup milk

½ teaspoon saffron threads

1 teaspoon plus ¼ cup white granulated sugar

One ¼ ounce packet active dry

3 ½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt

The seeds from 3 cardamom pods, ground, optional

¼ cup (½ stick, 4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup sour cream (or quark if available)

3 large eggs, divided

Raisins

In a small pot, heat the milk, saffron, and 1 teaspoon of sugar together until the milk is steamy. Remove from heat and stir to dissolve the sugar. Let cool until about 115°, or warm to the touch, but not hot. Sprinkle the yeast over the warm saffron-infused milk, and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes until foamy.

In the bowl of a stand-up mixer, whisk together 3 ½ cups of the flour, remaining ¼ cup of sugar, salt and ground cardamom (if using). Make a well in the center of the flour and add the yeast/milk/saffron mixture, the eggs, the butter, and the sour cream. Mix until well incorporated

Switch to the dough hook of your mixer (if using, otherwise knead by hand). On low speed start to knead the dough. Slowly add additional flour, a tablespoon at a time, kneading to incorporate after each addition. Do this until the dough is still a little sticky to the touch, but does not completely stick to your hands when you handle it.

Shape dough into a ball and place in a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap. (Note at this point you can make ahead and refrigerate overnight if you wish.) Let sit in a warm place for 1 to 2 hours, until the dough has doubled in size.

Gently press raised dough down and knead it a couple of times. Break off a piece and form it into a ball about 2 inches wide. (alternatively, roll into one long piece cut into 12-14 same-sized pieces. Roll out into a snake, about 14 inches long. Curl the ends in opposite directions, forming an “S” with spirals at each end. Place on a lined baking sheet and repeat with the rest of the dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled, 30-60 minutes

Heat oven to 400°. Brush beaten egg over the tops and sides of buns. Place raisins in the centers of the “S” spirals. Bake about 10 to 11 minutes, turning sheet halfway through cooking to ensure even browning, until the buns are golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before eating.

