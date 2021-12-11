🔊 Listen to this

Broncos Vault, in the location which was previously Vault Grill & Bar, will close its doors for good at the end of the month.

The news of Broncos Vault, the Brazilian steakhouse on West Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, closing really struck me.

It struck me as sad, disheartening and downright upsetting.

Owner Edilene Falcon tried so hard, attempting multiple advertising avenues and offering a variety of specials to bring people through the doors.

During a time when inflation is surging, 6.8% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and consumers are still scared of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was tough to gain traction.

The restaurant opened in June 2020 and it took few months for me to find my way there.

Eventually I did and after one meeting I fell in love.

I fell in love with the never-ending amounts of food (steak, sausage, pork and more) as part of the rodizio-style dining not found anywhere else in Wilkes-Barre.

I fell in love with the location. The vault, reminding diners the space was once a bank, is exquisite and the rest of the restaurant is pristine, too.

And I fell in love with Edilene and her staff. Always so helpful and chipper, it was fun to be around them on a Friday after work.

I thought we had so much more time to appreciate all that Broncos had to offer, but that’s not the way the restaurant industry is these days, sadly.

Faced with rising costs and a plethora of other challenges, it’s a hard time for them.

That’s why practically every Thursday my uncle and I make a point to eat out.

We try to support a different place each Thursday, but also get back to our favorites in the Wyoming Valley.

There are so many.

It’s not just about restaurants, though. It’s about any locally owned retailer or place of business that employs local people.

As our economy struggles to recover it’s imperative to think about where we’re shopping.

I ask myself questions like does the brand or retailer share beliefs I do? Does the company have a purpose, apart from making money? Are they an advocate or champion for causes?

Many businesses in fact do, because they’re led by humans, and I truly believe humans are innately good, kind and purposeful.

While the pandemic’s impact may last for longer that we’d like, we can do our small parts to support businesses in our neighborhood.

With the holidays nearing, there’s no better time to be generous.

I especially loved Falcon’s sentiments in recent news articles where she implored people to support other restaurants so the same doesn’t happen to them.

It’s the holidays, so let’s be joyful and supportive. Actually, let’s be that way all year long.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]