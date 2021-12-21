🔊 Listen to this

Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke is proud to announce the December Student of the Month Winners. These students have excelled in Being Safe, Caring, and Responsible. First row: Cecilia Alexander, Regina Cretan, Colin Cunningham, Asher Cervay, Dionis Maldonado, Barbara DiMatteo, Autumn Forsey, Jeremy Remache-Melendez. Second row: Principal Valerie Bartle, Nathan Riechers, Sanai Smith, Christina Mariani, Madelyn Mayewski, Madisyn Machuca, Calleigh Krushinski, Claire Houssock, Symphani Estus-Williams, Lily Park, and Cody Sewald. Absent: Matthew Forgach, KadenVanderhoff, Joseph Grescavage, Matthew Grescavage, and Jude Sims.