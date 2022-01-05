🔊 Listen to this

Talk show host and journalist Tamron Hall’s debut novel exposes the vulnerability and systemic neglect of Black girls and women who become victims of violent crimes.

We all have heard of Gabby Petito, who disappeared last summer. It was a media sensation on a national level. On the other hand, cases in which girls and women of color disappear can receive little or no media attention.

Hall brings her own career experiences as a broadcast journalist to portray her main character, Jordan Manning, who must remain strong in her convictions to truth and justice even in the newsroom. When Jordan, an ambitious young Black journalist arrives in Chicago, she is determined to make a difference in how this community is viewed by the justice system and to give them a fair shake from the media.

A 15-year-old girl’s body is found in a rundown playground, brutally murdered. She was missing for three weeks and labeled a runaway by the police. Jordan decides to get involved and give this story the attention it deserves. She will not allow this girl to be forgotten. Putting the rest of her workload and personal life on hold, she pulls out all the stops — even putting herself in danger — as she investigates leads that were ignored by the police.

When a second female is found murdered, the neighborhood experiences major unrest. Jordan suspects there is a serial killer nearby and with the help of a few good friends she unravels the mystery bringing justice to the victims and their families.

This is the first in a series featuring Jordan Manning as she continues her career path to address unethical practices effecting underprivileged neighborhoods.

I think readers will want to cheer Jordan on as she gives a voice to the voiceless and makes people the focus of her stories instead of the crime. I look forward to her next adventure.

Questions:

• Why do you think Jordan was so invested in this case?

• What mistakes did Jordan make that all most got her killed?

• Do you agree that there is a disparity in how crime victims involving Black women are dealt with by themedia or the units that document the crimes in the first place?

• How does the title relate to the storyline?

• Do you think you will read the next book in the series? Why or why not?

Jacquie O’Neil is the mother of Kerry Miscavage, publisher of the Times Leader Media Group. She and her daughter share the duties of writing the About Books column.