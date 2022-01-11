Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wyoming Valley West High School’s Trinity Johnson recently committed to the University of Rochester to further her academic and basketball career. Shown are, front row: Shane Johnson, father; Trinity Johnson; Jennifer Johnson, mother. Second row, Jacob Sholtis, principal; Nick Gill, athletic director; Matt Flanagan, trainer; Gary Ferenchick, head coach; Clay Basalyga, trainer.