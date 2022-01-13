🔊 Listen to this

Little Eric’s Foundation will sponsor Little Eric’s Big Snow Day, a day of fun to ski, snowboard and snow tube from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 at Montage Mountain. Tickets may be purchased at the LEF table in the lodge. All monies raised go directly to achieve the mission of LEF, a 501©3 organization that raises awareness about Pediatric Cancers, funds researchers and financially assists children in treatment and their families. This is the foundation’s first fund-raiser of 2022. Shown during a planning meeting on Montage Mountain are, from left: Chase Speicher, Eric’s brother, Michael Bonita Jr., and Cristina Praefke co-chairpersons of the event.For more information visit www.littleericsfoundation.org and Facebook.