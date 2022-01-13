🔊 Listen to this

Act Out Theatre Group will offer murder mystery lovers one more opportunity to see Wine, Cheese and Murder on Friday, Jan. 14.

“We had fantastic audiences last weekend, so we decided to give folks one more chance to see the production,” said Dan Pittman, artistic director of the theater.

Written by Michael Druce, the play is set in the wine-tasting room of the Boudreaux Sisters Winery, where wine connoisseur Beau Jolie falls dead shortly after tasting the sisters’ new wine. Police Chief Reese Moscato must determine who the killer is.Pittman, who joined the cast after an actor had to leave the show, plays Beau Jolie.

“This is a fun play for the entire family,” Pittman said. “For those who like puns, this is a perfect production.”Justin Topa, of Jessup, portrays Hans Zupp, a medical doctor whose wine tasting experience is interrupted by the murder.

“True crime documentaries are more popular than ever, but this production is set to be anything but your traditional whodunnit,” he explained. “This is truly a feel-good show that will keep you laughing so much youmay forget that there’s a killer amongst our eccentric cast.”

In addition to Pittman and Topa, the play, directed by Stephanie Skiro of Kingston, includes cast members Bella Cerra of Scranton, Kate Weston of Wilkes-Barre, Tabetha Jacobus of Wilkes-Barre, Charlie Spano ofScranton, Erin McLaughlin of Sweet Valley, Frank Carey of Dunmore, Zachary D. Rossetti of Carbondale,Tyler Floryan of Kingston, Matt Williams of Dallas, and Nicki Kylie Pimental of Dallas.Wine, Cheese and Murder’s encore performance is Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the production are $12in-advance; $15 at the door. A limited number of four-person tables are available for $60. Tables come a with complimentary snack basket and sparkling water. Tickets are available atwww.actouttheatre.com/purchase-tickets

Pittman recommends purchasing or reserving tickets in advance.Act Out Theatre Group is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in Dunmore, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes in its arts and education center.