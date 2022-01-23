🔊 Listen to this

For the last five years, I had the honor of serving as Luzerne County Manager. During my time there we experienced many unprecedented challenges including the first ice jam flood in 80 years, a fire bombing of a County office, a devastating cyber attack and of course, a tornado hitting the Mundy Street area. It definitely was quite the ride, but the most sobering challenge was, and still is, the COVID pandemic. Fast forward nearly two years since we held the first news conference on this virus and many things have changed, but unfortunately the pandemic remains a constant in our lives.

Currently, I view the circumstances of the pandemic through a different lens as President & CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. As a community leader and grant maker, I am so much more aware of the amazing work done every day by our nonprofit organizations, yet how great the needs still are.

No matter what role I have been in, I have been continually floored by the offers of assistance and helping hands given by the citizens of Luzerne County. We faced the challenge of this ever-changing pandemic the way we always have — by taking care of our families and helping our neighbors. Whether it was our medical personnel and brave first responders or a neighbor or friend who gave of themselves through their knowledge and know-how, we are blessed to live in a community where so many are willing to give.

That is why today, in partnership with the Times Leader, the Luzerne Foundation is proud to announce a weekly column entitled Community Champions. Each Community Champion has made a difference here in a wide variety of ways — from helping children with mental health needs, to providing food and assistance for our seniors, to aiding those afflicted by cancer among so many other charitable goals.

The Luzerne Foundation is your community resource for all things charitable, and every day we are trained and ready to facilitate collaborations and assist with resources whenever possible.

We hope to inspire our readers with stories that tell of the great things that happen here every day that are facilitated by the ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary things that make Luzerne County a great place to live, work, and call home.

Do you want to make our home better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are …

Here for good. ™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This new weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.