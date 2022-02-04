Artist’s childhood roots are in community

The artist uses paint, color and brushwork to interpret her own emotions and response to what she sees.

The artist’s subject is people, their stories and relationships to place and time within their natural environment.

Laurie Newman Tuchel is interested in telling the story of Grand Bahama Island. The artist, whose childhood home was in Waverly, Lackawanna County, spends much of her time on the island, as well as in Scotland.

The Waverly Small Works Gallery is pleased to announce the upcoming exhibit of works by artist Laurie Newman Tuchel entitled “A Sense of Place.” Laurie is an American artist who divides her time between adopted homes in Grand Bahama Island and Edinburgh, Scotland. Her childhood home is in Waverly, where her family has lived for more than 63 years. She feels a strong sense of place in NEPA and visits regularly.

Her subject is people, their stories and relationships to place and time within their natural environment. She interprets her own emotional and visual response to everyday events through paint, color and brushwork. She recently attended the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts as the Harry D Forsyth Fellow of 2021.

An avid traveler, Laurie’s process begins with recording visual field notes through collage and mixed media as an effort to capture a moment or place in time. These visual impressions become the intuitive foundations for future paintings back in her studio.

Laurie is equally interested in creating works of art that tell the story of Grand Bahama. She is the inspiration behind a collaborative, ongoing series highlighting the island’s history.

The exhibit kicks off on Friday, March 18th. An Opening Reception and Artist’s Talk is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit will run through Friday, May 6th.

The Waverly Small Works Gallery is a project of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation whose mission is to provide a place for artists to show their works and to promote art appreciation. The Gallery will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit Waverly Small Works Gallery on Facebook.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA.