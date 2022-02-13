🔊 Listen to this

First Lieutenant Michael J. Cleary lived a life filled with action and service to others. He was a student leader, an athlete, a caring brother and active volunteer, and finally a brave soldier. After his death in 2005, his family and friends chose to continue Michael’s legacy through the First Lieutenant Michael J. Cleary Memorial Fund of the Luzerne Foundation to advance the causes in the community that he gave his life supporting.

From the time he was a young boy growing up in Dallas, Pa., Michael Cleary showed outstanding leadership, academic and athletic abilities and lived life to its fullest. Since the age of 9 he volunteered at Special Olympics events and went on to Dallas High School where he was a four-year letterman in both soccer and tennis and captain of both teams his senior year. For college, Mike chose Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., where he played varsity soccer and lettered in varsity tennis.

Michael graduated from Hamilton in May 2003 with honors. Inspired by the events of 9/11, he was accepted into the Marine Flight Officer Program and immediately entered U.S. Army Basic Training. Called a “soldier’s soldier” by his counterparts, he soon earned his Airborne Wings and Sapper Tab and completed the SAS Antiterrorist Course.

His meritorious military career led him to service in Iraq. He rose to the rank of First Lieutenant and Platoon Leader of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team in E Company of the 3rd Infantry Division. Sadly, Michael was killed on December 20, 2005, in an ambush by hostile forces after completing a demolition mission.

Back home, Michael’s family found themselves in the most unthinkable and devastating position as they buried their beloved son and brother. However, instead of turning inward, the Cleary family chose to fill the role that Michael would have filled here in our community through a fund with the Luzerne Foundation to give back to the community.

Since the inception of the 1LT Michael J. Cleary Memorial Fund in 2006, more than $220,000 locally and nationally has been awarded to veterans’ causes like Patriots Cove and Hunts for Healing, educational scholarships to deserving graduates at Dallas High School, special needs education, animal welfare causes, medical service clinics, inspirational films and so much more.

Although Michael’s life was cut dramatically short, the continued giving is a testament to his local and global leadership and service. Truly a community champion!

