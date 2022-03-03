Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Ellie Morris was recently named the Junior Student of the Quarter at Crestwood High School. Ellie is currently exploring colleges but hopes to major in pre-med after she graduates. Shown from left are:Ellie’s parents, Mr. Anthony Morris and Mrs. Betsy Morris, Ellie Morris, Mrs. Dana Daugherty (English teacher), Mrs. Sara Nemshick (science teacher).